The City of Danville will receive $2.255 million as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program.
The grant is part of the Illinois Department of Transportation's announcement last week that $112 million is being awarded to 31 downstate transit providers as part of the state's Rebuild Illinois capital program.
The grants, according to IDOT, are designed to expand and improve service, providing more transportation options and promoting an enhanced quality of life in communities throughout the state.
An IDOT press release explained that the funding awarded to the City of Danville will:
• Purchase four 35-foot low-floor replacement buses. The existing buses to be replaced have exceeded their useful life.
• Replace underground diesel fuel and waste storage tanks at 101 N. Jackson St. The existing tanks were installed when the facility was built in the 1980s and are difficult to insure due to their old age.
• Acquire land for administrative/maintenance upgrade and addition.
• Procure architectural/engineering services for administrative/maintenance upgrade and addition.
Gov. JB Pritzker touted the bipartisan program as addressing the needs of transit systems across the state, especially in downstate Illinois, that are in "desperate need of repair."
“Over the next five years, downstate communities will receive $121 million to improve and expand transit services — that’s on top of the work that’s already been done in Year One, which delivered $2.7 billion in improvements to over 1,700 miles of highway and over 120 bridges statewide," Pritzker said. "These projects will improve the quality of life for downstate residents and provide good jobs to grow our economy in every region.”
Projects include the purchase of new vehicles as well as the construction of new bus shelters, stations and maintenance facilities.
“Transit in our downstate communities can be a lifeline for getting to work or school, a doctor’s appointment or a trip to the grocery store,” said Acting Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “This funding through Rebuild Illinois means these providers finally will have the resources they need to improve service in communities that have not seen this type of investment for many years.”
Rebuild Illinois identifies a total of $4.5 billion — $3 billion in bonding and $1.5 billion in new pay-as-you-go funding – to invest in transit throughout the state. Today’s announcement is the first installment of $355 million being distributed via grants in three cycles to transit providers outside the Chicago area. The remaining funds will be distributed in two more distributions, with the next call for proposals in 2021 and 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.