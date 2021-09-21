DANVILLE — A unique Abraham Lincoln sculpture will be joining the Lincoln exhibit at the Vermilion County Museum in Danville.
The sculpture is made out of pennies and was made by local artist Richard “Dick” Belton, a retired farmer of Danville.
He hopes children and other visitors to the museum enjoy the one-of-a-kind sculpture as much as he enjoyed creating it.
The unveiling of the sculpture will occur at a special event at the museum this weekend.
To commemorate Lincoln’s speech from the balcony of the Fithian Home during his 1858 run for a U.S. Senate seat against Stephen Douglas, the Vermilion County Museum Society is having a special open house from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
There will be free tours of both buildings and light refreshments.
At 1:45 p.m. in the museum center, there will be the unveiling of the new addition to the museum’s Lincoln exhibit, Belton’s Lincoln penny sculpture.
During the open house, Abraham Lincoln (Randy Duncan) will be present and visiting with people, telling them about his time in Danville.
For more information about the event and museum, contact the museum society at 217-442-2922 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, or go to the museum’s Facebook page, or website at vermilioncountymuseum.org.
As per the Illinois mandate, masks must be worn while in the building.
“It’s hard to say,” Belton said about how long it took him to make the penny sculpture.
He said working on it on and off spanned two to three years.
He had different ideas of how he was going to do it.
“I was thinking of a big sculpture,” Belton said, about having an approximately 4 feet tall sculpture.
Something bigger didn’t pan out.
He also was thinking of getting his sculpture cast in bronze.
“That was pretty expensive,” Belton said.
He then decided to cover the cardboard, Styrofoam and plaster mold in pennies.
“It was covered in plaster and I put the pennies on it. I sealed it with Epoxy,” Belton said.
It’s on a base to roll it around.
There are thousands of pennies on it. Museum Director Sue Richter will be asking children and visitors for their guesses on how many.
The sculpture will be on permanent display at the museum.
“I did as good as I could do. There’s not another one in the world,” Belton said proudly.
