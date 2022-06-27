DANVILLE — The Danville Fire Department is requesting permission from the Danville City Council to apply for a grant to purchase about $30,000 in auto extrication lifting equipment.
The council’s Public Services Committee will initially act on the grant at its 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting at City Hall.
The requested Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Grant for auto extrication lifting airbags and stabilization strut for fire engines would be 100 percent paid by the grant (up to $30,000) with no local match needed by the City of Danville, according to the resolution.
If received, the council at a later date would act on accepting the grant. and make a budget amendment to reflect the grant.
In other business, the committee will:
- Hear a personnel report. Resignations: City Treasurer Stephanie Wilson, Electrical/Zoning Inspector Jeffrey Hoskins and Probationary Police Officer Jeffery Thompson Jr. Retirements: Police Lt. Eric Kizer, Police Records Clerk Ruby Alford and Police Mechanic Jeff Nicoson. Adam Wendell was transferred from Laborer II to Electrician I and Michael Chaffin is now Engineer I, moving from engineering intern. New public works program support specialist is Amanda Shannon.
- Consider increasing funds to purchase police vehicles. The police department is replacing three vehicles in the patrol division and adding one vehicle to the criminal investigation division. Three vehicles have been purchased with funds previously approved, $120,000. However, $12,000 in additional funding is needed for the fourth vehicle and its special emergency equipment up-fitting. A line-item transfer will move funds already available within the police department’s budget.
Act on authorizing a $7,500 budget amendment to the 2022-2023 Harrison Park Golf Course budget for merchandise for resale through the pro shop. The merchandise revenue line item would increase to $8,625. Funds for the budget amendment will come from the Harrison Park fund reserves.
