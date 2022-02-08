DANVILLE — Danville aldermen Tuesday night approved $100,000 in additional demolition costs.
The budget amendment goes to the full Danville City Council next week for final action.
The city council's Public Works Committee recommended approving funding coming from the city's Community Reinvestment Fund reserves. Of the total, $85,000 would go to community reinvestment and $15,000 for materials to maintain vehicles.
Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said increased funding is needed due to the unanticipated demolition of the old Danville Township building, when city officials initially put the budget together.
Additional funding also was needed to board up the Adams Building downtown, "which was another big expense," Carpenter said.
He added about equipment repairs, the demo bucket is showing wear and needs to be replaced.
"We can continue using the bucket; they are interchangeable," Carpenter said.
He said the costs are for expedited demolitions "we are doing, so we should be able to do more every year."
Carpenter also commented on the snow event from last week, which saw the area receive upwards of 15 inches of snow.
He and Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said there remain some snow-packed roads. The city was not able to put salt down first, Carpenter said.
"We made three passes through every residential area," Carpenter said.
Public Works employees were still going back Monday and Tuesday into some areas.
Snow was moved out of downtown on Saturday and taken to the old city hall lot at Hazel and Seminary streets and some to the downtown J parking lot at Jackson and Main streets.
Garbage also was picked up by Saturday, even though the landfill was still closed Friday. He said they filled every garbage truck and parked them inside at the public works facility so as not to freeze.
Carpenter said it's still too early for totals of material usage and manpower hours from the storm.
He told aldermen that an early weather forecast for next week, Feb. 16-17, shows 5-9 inches of more snow.
Carpenter said they don't anticipate having three 12-hours shifts again, but maybe one shift run around the clock to keep roads open again.
In other business, the committee recommended approving Harrison Park Golf Course fee increases.
Carpenter said fees have not been increased since 2016. The golf course was not charging some of those increased fees aldermen had approved six years ago.
He said many fees were $1 to $5 lower than what was approved.
"Some of these are going to be a shock to some of the golfers," he said of the $1 to $7 increases.
Carpenter said the fees still are lower than many other golf courses.
Some specials being added: Tuesday Ladies Day and Seniors Special for those age 55 and older.
Season passes are up $50. Eighteen-hole regular greens fees went up $4, Carpenter said. Specials for Monday through Friday, nine holes with a cart, is changed from after 4 p.m. to after 2 p.m. with prices going up about $5. Golf cart fees are raised $1.
"We're hoping this will bring in a little bit more money, but not such an expense that it will drive anyone away from the golf course," Carpenter said.
The committee also recommended approving:
- A budget amendment due to sponsorships for First Friday events downtown. Williams said more than $40,000 has been raised for the events and they need to update revenue and expenditures for that line item.
- Purchasing a reconditioned engine for a 2011 Gillig low floor transit bus that needs a new engine. Danville Mass Transit received one bid from three vendors who were contacted. The engine will be purchased from Cummins Crosspoint of Normal for $65,773.50, including installation and warranty of the reconditioned engine. Funds come from materials to maintain vehicles and maintenance of vehicles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.