DANVILLE — Danville City Council Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown supports a new city public swimming pool, despite the higher cost.
"We have to think of our citizens. Let's not rush this; take our time," Brown said. "I think our city deserves better. I think it's time we look at something new."
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said "I would love a new pool, but the cost is concerning to me."
He said the city can get a pool just as nice through rehabilitation and a new liner, but at a cheaper price.
The council continued discussions Tuesday night about how the city will move forward with the Garfield Park Swimming Pool.
Williams again said the pool, built in 1969, has holes in the wall and needed to be closed this summer. There are chunks of the wall that are coming out; the guttering around the pool and pieces of decking are falling apart; and there are wall failures and cracks in the floor, he said.
"We're trying to do what's right in protecting our people," Williams said about closing the pool this year.
City Engineer Sam Cole said the city has dealt with various lawsuits, and the city has a duty to exercise ordinary care with city facilities. If the city has known hazards it ignores, that opens the city up for liability, he said.
Several alderman said they prefer a rehab of the pool versus a new pool. At least three said they prefer a new pool, especially if the money can be found with reserves, COVID-19 funds, etc.
Cole said there's been some additional testing on the pool. There's not a void under the pool, as drilling and scanning have determined.
The pool isn't significantly compromised underneath, he said, adding that there's no sign of defective concrete.
He said the city must decide whether to rehabilitate it and use the existing pool site or look at a new pool scenario.
Estimated costs for rehab are $3.5 million; and for a new pool are $10-12 million.
Williams said the city could look at a different site in Garfield Park, such as where the old ball fields were. Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson asked about working with Danville District 118, such as Urbana has done, in maybe having a new pool, lazy river and other amenities near Mark Denman Elementary School.
Williams said the Danville Family YMCA also offered to work with the city in leasing lifeguards if a new pool was built on their property off North Vermilion Street.
Williams said he's not in favor of that location, preferring the east end and the city pool being closer to those lower-income families who need it most.
Williams too said some residents have asked about the need for a city pool, and why the city doesn't put in more spray parks in multiple parks.
Aldermen said Danville needs a public pool for something for youth to do and for the quality of life of residents.
Williams and Cole said the current pool, surrounded by industrial buildings, can have more landscaping around it and more parking added to the east.
Williams said the city council needs to make a decision this summer on what to do with the pool. The pool will be a discussion item again at the next city council meeting in two weeks.
In other news, Williams reported the city will receive more than initially expected with the American Rescue Plan, COVID-19 stimulus program – $24.7 million up from $23.2 million.
Williams said aldermen will be asked to consider proposals for the funding in upcoming meetings.
The city also has about $7.5 million in reserves. But Williams said the city is looking at $3.5 million to tear down Bresee Tower, and city officials would like to keep up to $2 million in reserves.
Aldermen Tuesday night also heard a public comment requesting the city look at a permit or other options for persons to keep a recreational vehicle in their driveway during the summer months if they don't have a side or back yard big enough to put it, which is allowed in certain circumstances under city code requirements.
In other business, the council approved:
- A $627,745 contract with Midwest Asphalt Co. for pump station improvements at 3301 and 3410 Fairway Drive and Lake Ridge Court.
- Vacating a portion of New Street for OSF HealthCare System, between Logan Avenue and Sheridan Street.
- Vacating a north-south alleyway west of Gilbert Street Cafe, 628 N. Gilbert St., requested by the restaurant owners.
- Accepting additional right-of-way acquisition, in the 700 block of Madison Street, needed for the Logan Avenue, Madison and Chandler streets intersection improvements, with the Carle at the Riverfront project.
- Annual roadway work — pavement markings for $189,777 with Varsity Striping and Construction Co.; a $142,501 contract with Freehill Asphalt Inc. for crack sealing; a $510,483 contract with Daniel L. Ribbe Trucking Inc. for seal coat; and also a $136,551 contract with Midwest Asphalt Co. for miscellaneous concrete improvements to repair sidewalks, curbs, curb ramps and concrete pavement in various locations.
- A $1.8 million contract with Gillig LLC for four new Danville Mass Transit buses.
- Authorizing $29,400 to Coffman’s Towing for repairs to fire engine 2, which had an engine failure putting it out of service.
- Disposing of 10 public works vehicles which are no longer mechanically sound or operational for use.
- A lease of Danville Stadium to Danville Stadium Inc. for 2021 through 2024 for $1 annually.
- A $22,300 professional services agreement with Fehr Graham Engineering and Environmental for Phase 1 and II environmental assessments for 814, 816 and 818 N. Hazel St. The city has identified potential contamination on multiple sites located at the southeast corner of North Vermilion and Fairchild streets. Funding comes from the city’s Midtown Tax Increment Financing Fund. The city also would purchase those properties for $20,000 from Maria Hernandez for site remediation and potential redevelopment.
- Paying Big O Services $26,029 for repair of the National Street box culvert.
- A Community Development Division budget amendment of $269,110 for Knight and Associates for construction engineering services for the Denmark and Old Ottawa roadway and pedestrian improvement project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.