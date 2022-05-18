DANVILLE — Making improvements to Garfield Park Swimming Pool and addressing sanitary and stormwater sewer neighborhood drainage problems where residents see flooded homes after heavy rains have long been talked about.
City officials say they can now catch up on some of these millions of dollars' worth of issues discussed for decades.
The Danville City Council Tuesday night voted 13-1 to approve a $24.7 million American Rescue Plan Act spending plan, of COVID-19 relief funds, that includes more than half the money going to Garfield Park, pool improvements and fire trucks.
Ward 3 Alderwoman Heidi Wilson voted against the plan. She hoped to see more funding for after school and weekend youth activities, possibly moving funds away from sewer projects.
Some other aldermen, including Mike Puhr in Ward 5, also said he didn't agree with all the allocations and wanted to make sure the city included more public input in these types of decisions.
He took issue with only having 22 public comments from meetings about the ARPA funds. Aldermen debated waiting another month to get more people surveyed or in-person public meeting comments on the ARPA plan, prior to a city council vote.
Puhr also asked about giving residents a rebate, possibly a month's reprieve, on sewer fees. City officials decided against that early on, said City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey, about only involving some businesses.
Puhr said mental health and stress is driven by people not having money to pay for gas, groceries and bills. All citizens could receive a stipend.
"I feel like this vote was rushed," Puhr said. "I don't feel as if there was enough input."
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., however, said there has been a lot of public feedback through phone calls, emails and meetings.
"We've been toiling at this for a year now," Williams said.
Puhr said the administrative proposal was only presented about six weeks ago.
Williams said funding must be obligated by the end of 2024, with executed contracts needed. Project costs also continue to increase with inflation, he said about why he didn't think the city council should postpone its vote by a month.
He also added that the further the council delays a vote, the further risk of the pool not reopening in 2024.
Ward 1 Alderwoman Brenda Brown said she thinks the city would be in the same situation in another month.
Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing said the $12 million for Garfield Park and Pool is "a hard pill to swallow" for many residents. Strebing, who pushed for a second fire truck to be added, said he's pretty happy with the spending plan.
He also urged city officials to talk to residents in the Rabbittown neighborhood about the proposed Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation health/mental health clinic and proposed residential site.
Ward 3 Alderwoman Sharon Pickering said she supported the COVID-19 relief funds spending plan proposed. She said the city is in dire need of the fire trucks and sewer projects.
The park and pool plans are a chance to do something for everyone, the young, old, rich and poor citizens. It will be something to be proud of and appealing to the city's visitors, she said.
As multiple city officials and members of the public have said, this is the largest amount of funding the city has received, without a payback or matching funds required, to do needed projects and benefit the community.
The council heard a presentation by Massey and City Engineer Sam Cole about what ARPA funds are, with governments receiving funds with the COVID-19 pandemic; how they can be spent; and updates on how the city got to where it's at with Garfield Park and pool plans and prioritizing sewer projects.
The approved funding plan: $9.825 million for refurbishment of the Garfield Park municipal swimming pool; $2,175 million for Garfield Park plans; $2.2 million for a ladder fire truck and regular fire engine; $490,000 for bridge preservation and maintenance; $600,000 for after hours and weekend youth activities where local non-profits would apply for this funding ($150,000 each for the next four years); $500,000 each for the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation building improvements and Danville city tennis center improvements; $14,400 in administrative costs for auditing services; $500,000 for stormwater/sanitary project of Lakeshore Drive and Shorewood Drive erosion mitigation; $500,000 for stormwater project of Rivercrest and Myrtle Drive drainage and erosion improvements; and $500,000 for stormwater project of Suncrest and Shady Lane erosion and drainage improvements; $3.5 million for stormwater project of Meadowlawn area drainage improvements; $500,000 for stormwater project of Porter Street area drainage improvements; $1 million for stormwater project of Nevada/Utah drainage improvements; $1.8 million for stormwater project of Dawn Avenue upper and lower area drainage improvements; $20,000 for hotel/motel lost revenue replacement to the Danville Area Convention & Visitors' Bureau; and $80,000 for hotel/motel lost revenue replacement for the David S. Palmer Arena.
Williams said some projects can cost more or less; they are estimated costs.
Cole said city officials are asked why can't the city spend funding on road projects, or sidewalks where there are none in neighborhoods. Roads only qualify under a certain spending portion and sidewalks and shared-use paths can have other funding opportunities and may require other improvements, he said.
Other mentioned possible uses included: small business investment, another overpass over railroad tracks on Bowman Avenue, the riverfront, and Kickapoo Rail Trail connection that likely wouldn't meet time frames.
City officials said engineering and designs will commence on the sewer projects now that the plan has been approved. Final designs would be completed next year. Right-of-way acquisitions, relocating of utilities and awarding of bids should occur in 2024.
For the park and pool, the proposed timeline is completing the final design for Illinois Department of Public Health approval by Jan. 2023. The project then would be bid next year, possibly awarded in March and then construction starting as soon as possible. Construction could be completed by April 2024, with a Memorial Day weekend grand opening in May 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.