The community has lost an alderman who loved Danville and took pride in serving with several organizations.
Danville City Council Ward 5 Alderman Tom Stone, 70, died Wednesday. Funeral arrangements are pending at Kruger Coen Pape Funeral Home, with a planned service at Central Christian Church in Danville.
“He had a servant’s heart,” said his wife Mary Lou on Friday.
“He never met a stranger,” she added. “He loved Danville. He didn’t want to live anywhere else.”
She said living with Tom, you’d see all the great things about the community. He never looked at the negatives, he’d focus on the positives.
Tom had served about a decade on the Danville City Council. His current term was to expire in 2023.
His licenses included registered professional engineer and attorney in Illinois, and his work experience included more than 40 years of municipal work. His titles included civil engineer for Chicago Public Works, coordinating engineer for the Chicago Sewer Department, commissioner of public works in Franklin Park, Danville city engineer and public works director, and district engineer for the Danville Sanitary District.
His community involvements included: board member with East Central Illinois Community Action Agency, the Vermilion County Land Bank, Danville Library Foundation and The Dwelling Place of Vermilion County. He also was involved with the Center City Neighborhood Association and the Lincoln Park Historic Area. He also was heavily involved with Central Christian Church.
“The church was a big part of his life,” Mary Lou said.
With Tom’s long hair and love of guitar playing, including with the church’s praise band, he was a “hippie rocker,” Mary Lou said.
Tom also was proud to be an alderman.
“He loved working with (former Mayor) Scott Eisenhauer and (Mayor) Rickey (Williams Jr.) and all the aldermen,” Mary Lou said.
Tom will be hard to replace in the community, said fellow Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr.
Puhr knew Tom since 1994.
Puhr said since Tom retired, he was enjoying life so much.
Tom also helped get signatures for Puhr to run again for alderman this year.
Puhr said Tom was just so happy and pleasant at the most recent online city council meeting on Tuesday.
Puhr added that Tom also enjoyed his other community involvements to the utmost.
“It’s just a shock. He’s going to be missed,” Puhr said.
Those who knew Tom also knew he loved the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears, and for 46 years had never missed an Indianapolis 500.
Tom’s family, which includes three children and five grandchildren, was everything to him.
He and Mary Lou just marked their 19th wedding anniversary, with Mary Lou saying it was so Tom to postpone a celebration until after a city council night.
They also usually took a trip to Maui every two years.
Mary Lou said the community has been wonderful in providing her support already, with Tom’s sudden death.
“There was not a more caring person,” Mary Lou said of her husband. “He couldn’t do enough for everybody. He just never said ‘no’ to anybody.”
Tom loved the neighborhood block parties on the church lawn; and he also cooked ham and beans at the church.
“He loved cooking,” Mary Lou said. “He’d cook every holiday meal.”
She said he was looking forward to making cookies to pass out at Easter. They had made about 30 bags of cookies this past holiday season for friends and to pass around at church.
