DANVILLE — For 33 years, the Danville Dans have been part of not just Danville but the entire surrounding areas.
This year, the baseball team is celebrating some of those communities.
The five Friday nights this season will be special Community Nights. On each of the Friday games, the mayor of the town being honored that night will be invited to throw out a first pitch.
They’ll also feature community trivia on the Watchfire videoboard at the stadium.
Free tickets for the Community Nights will be sponsored by and available at local businesses within those respective communities. Participating businesses will be publicized on the Dans’ website and on the Dans’ social media accounts.
The 2022 Community Night schedule includes: June 3 – Hoopeston; June 24 – St. Joseph and Ogden; July 15 – Georgetown and Ridge Farm; July 22 – Covington, Ind.; and July 29 – Westville and Belgium.
Giving back to the community
Danville and Vermilion County fans enjoy coming to Danville Stadium and watching the Dans play baseball every summer. And once again the Dans will be giving groups the opportunity to earn money for their organization.
The DansShare program helps support area nonprofits, school and sports teams by having their group work in the concession stand or sell the 50-50 tickets. The concession groups receive a donation for their work, as well as accepting tips from hungry fans. Fans also purchase 50-50 tickets from the groups selling the chances during the games, with the selling group receiving a portion of the proceeds.
Through the DansShare program, nearly $9,750 was given to area groups during the 2021 season – a year that saw four home rainouts, or the total would have been higher.
Groups interested in selling 50-50 tickets should email danvilledansbaseball@gmail.com. A limited number of concession nights are available. For more information, contact concession manager Luann Grimm at 217-497-2232.
Just as Dans fans enjoy coming to the ballpark every summer, the Dans enjoy giving back to the community.
A founding member of the Prospect League, one of the premier summer college leagues with 16 teams, the Danville Dans are entering their 34th season of baseball. Baseball players from across America come to Danville to improve their pitching and fielding skills along with hitting with wood bats.
More information about the Dans – including schedules, rosters and a list of Dans that made it to the Major Leagues – is available online at www.danvilledans.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.