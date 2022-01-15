As Danville Area Community College starts its spring semester on Tuesday, this will be the third year for students attending classes during the coronavirus pandemic.
Enrollment is starting to increase again.
“It’s up. Eighteen percent in head count. What we care more about is credits because that keeps people on track to graduation. Right now that’s a little more than 2 percent. But up is up,” said DACC President Stephen Nacco.
Enrollment is flat compared to pre-pandemic.
“So we’re flat with 2019, but up over 2020 and 2021,” Nacco said.
“The biggest story for last fall, was that we didn’t lose what we lost the previous fall, in the middle of a semester,” he added about enrollment. “We started with enrollment way down at the start of last fall semester and then it leveled off. The reason it did was we didn’t lose people in mid-year where they quit because of online or just frustration. The biggest thing for our students is that their family situations change. And when that happened, they had to get jobs, and they had to leave school.”
He said some students had to walk away from college grants because loved ones and family members weren’t working, so the community college lost a lot of students.
Enrollment was down double digits for most of the semester last fall, but at mid-year, students didn’t leave because DACC was running regular classes again, Nacco said.
He said they stopped the coronavirus temperature check barricades at buildings and stopped locking buildings.
“What we did was everybody had to be registered with what’s called ‘Cleared 4 Class,” Nacco said. “If you’re vaccinated, we’ve got you on record, you’re fine.”
If you’re not vaccinated, weekly testing is required.
The college has had five people who have been tracking vaccinations. They are regular employees who received extra training in contract tracing, and they’ve got their own fatigue in this, Nacco said.
Now, DACC is looking to hire a covid coordinator, a temporary full-time position. That person will oversee the work of the regular trackers and ensure that students who aren’t testing regularly aren’t on campus.
“We’re not throwing them out. What we’re saying (is) you can’t come to campus until you test and then record it,” Nacco said.
If you’re missing work, make it up. Classes have online components, he said.
“But you’ve got to do the right thing. And the right thing is that. The second right thing is I would venture to say the only place I’ve ever seen in Vermilion County where everyone wears a mask is Danville Area Community College,” Nacco said. “Because it’s frightening out there.”
“The faculty helped turn this around. The faculty understands that we want to protect them. We’re tracking the students. We’re not putting barriers up. But we’re going after them if they’re not in compliance,” Nacco said. “We’re also insisting without exception, with masks everywhere at all times. That’s the rule.”
“We want this to be a safe place. But we also want to go back to our mission where we’re educators, not epidemiologists,” he added.
Financial assistance continues for full-time students, with a $600 discount on classes.
if students can afford only 12 credits, they’re not going to graduate in two years, with a needed 15 credits per semester, Nacco said.
“If you can figure out how to pay for 12, we’ll give you $600 to get up to 15 credits to get you on track,” Nacco said.
“The $600 is a real boost for graduation. And people took advantage of it; and they’re taking advantage of it in the spring, and that’s why our enrollment’s up,” Nacco added.
Scholarships also are important.
The community gave $700,000 to students last year for scholarships. Every student who applied for a scholarship received one.
“That’s just amazing,” Nacco said.
Other advancements
A lease agreement will be coming before the DACC board later this month for a barber school. Terrance Gouard will be the instructor. He’s vacated his barber shop on East Main Street, across from DACC, and that will be the lab for the barber school.
Classes start this summer.
“We’re very excited. We have a long list of students who want to do it,” Nacco said, adding that 24 was the last number he saw. That would cause the need to open a second or third section.
DACC’s Laura Hensgen, with Community Education, worked it out with the state certification for it. It’s going to the Illinois Community College Board for final action, and DACC is ready to roll with it.
Nacco said casino classes have already been developed, with news expected this year on Danville Golden Nugget casino.
DACC is committed to working with businesses on job skills.
Brittany Woodworth with Corporate Education will be working with FedEx and others.
“A lot of businesses, when they see there’s a community college, know they’re going to get skills help,” Nacco said.
Also with the American Job Center, DACC received a grant for apprenticeships. With the worker shortage, these apprentices will continue to be paid by the federal government. Cooperation continues with using local resources for manufacturers in an alliance to hire people.
Some building renovations also continue around DACC.
The DACC board will act on an architect, Bailey Edward, a woman-owned business in Champaign, for Hegeler Hall. That architect also will be working on Clock Tower and the Horticulture Center. That approximately $4 million project was awarded through the state and managed by the capital development board.
Hegeler Hall saw a groundbreaking last year for health care and nursing services in the former U.S. Army Reserve Center. Additional funding is being sought for the second floor work.
The renovated Dr. Alice Marie Jacobs Hall saw its first concert in November. It’s had usage including by esports, the art department, drama club and pep band.
This year will be the 29th year DACC has hosted the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II men’s basketball tournament that starts March 15 for 16 teams. Hundreds of volunteers are being lined up.
As part of college security upgrades, the DACC board is reviewing a technology bond, which would include a half million-dollar upgrade for the college’s phone system to voice over internet protocol.
DACC has a hired Danville police officer on campus, in addition to retired police officer Nathan Howie serving as head of security.
DACC’s Alertus mass notification system overrides a more primitive community system through fire alarms, phones and public address. The system, to be installed this spring, allows DACC to have control over computers to broadcast an alert, such as if a building needs to be evacuated, in addition to sending information to student and staff phones.
This week, DACC officials discussed what they need for repeaters and panic buttons. Nacco estimates they’ll have about 150 panic buttons across the campus.
“You pinpoint who gets it and the message. It’s a tone, it could be an alert, it could be verbal ...,” Nacco said about an alert message.
Meeting community needs
It’s taken about nine months to upgrade DACC’s robotics lab.
“We have acute need in our local businesses for a robotics program that gives our students real training ..,,” Nacco said. This can lead to working for Thyssenkrupp or other businesses.
DACC has helped with nursing shortages through its certified nursing assistant program, too. The six-week class leads to certification.
“Community colleges are nimble. They don’t have to wait for an act of congress to be able to make changes in their curriculum,” Nacco added.
Students also can work toward restaurants, hospitality and culinary associate degrees that transfer into bachelor’s degrees. Those hiring for the casino want that, too, Nacco said.
He said DACC looks at community demand and student interest.
“Community colleges in Illinois are very lucky to be in Illinois, when I see other states trying to make systems take over community colleges,” Nacco said. “One of the great assets here is that we are managed by a municipal board that is local. They reflect what our local population wants. They’re local volunteer, elected citizens; and that means a lot.”
The board has a financial retreat on Jan. 22 to discuss tuition and strategic planning ideas.
