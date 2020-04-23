DANVILLE – The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees tonight will consider a reciprocal agreement with 48 other community colleges in the state to share educational resources that will end up being a cost savings to students.
In January, the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) approved a community college educational agreement dubbed Comprehensive Agreement Regarding the Expansion of Educational Resources or CAREER.
As part of the agreement, 48 community colleges in Illinois will offer educational programs that lead to an associate in applied science degree or certificate in career and technical education at no additional out-of-district cost to students of community college districts that do not offer the desired program.
“The ICCB got together on this agreement so there would be reciprocity with the other community colleges,” DACC President Stephen Nacco said.
“Students should be able to take classes at other community colleges without paying a higher out-of-district rate if it’s not offered in their own district,” he said.
“Student can take the general classes at DACC and then take the special classes they need elsewhere,” Nacco said.
Also tonight, the trustees will:
• Conduct a public hearing concerning the intent to sell $1 million in general obligation bonds to purchase new computers, instructional equipment and other technology for the college and levying an annual tax to pay the principal and interest.
The $1 million would be used during two years — $500,000 each year — to upgrade technology and purchase instructional equipment to provide state-of-the-art capital resources in DACC’s classrooms and supporting services.
To meet the principal and interest obligations of the debt, the college must issue technology and equipment funding bonds in the amount of $1 million.
DACC has issued a $1 million bond for technology for many years. The bond is paid off in two years and then a new bond is issued.
• Hear a financial update.
• Hear the president’s report.
• Reseat student trustee Holley Hambleton for a second term and accept the student trustee election report. Hambleton is a second-year nursing student.
• Consider amending a 2013 bond in order to make the last payment in March 2021 on the Julius W. Hegeler Advanced Technology Center addition with a $3 million bequeath from the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation.
• Consider bestowing a DACC honorary degree on DACC Foundation member Dick Cheney — who is a former DACC board member, former DACC administrator and former instructor — for his exemplary achievement to DACC.
• Consider a bid of $26,690 from MILO Range Training Systems of Ann Harbor, Mich., to purchase a criminal justice training simulator.
The simulator will give students an advanced view of what professionals in the criminal justice field face in the line of duty. The purchase of the simulator will be used in training students in the proper response and understanding of situations involving active threats, courtroom security, emotionally disturbed, skill drills, traffic stops, domestic violence, ambush and de-escalation.
• Consider authorizing $1 million in general obligation bonds to purchase new computers, instructional equipment and other technology for the college and levying an annual tax to pay the principal and interest.
• Consider leasing two 15-passenger minibuses for $1,061 per vehicle per month from Midwest Transit Equipment of Kankakee to replace two minibuses that have a lease expiring in July.
The cost of the expiring lease agreement is $806 per vehicle per month. It has been determined that a three-year replacement cycle for leased minibuses promotes a safe method of transportation with a lower risk of mechanical failure.
• Consider the retirements of Mike Cunningham, vice president of administrative services; Stan Hill, building services attendant; and Dave Kietzmann, executive vice president of instruction and student services.
