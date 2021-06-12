DANVILLE — College for Kids summer camps at Danville Area Community College have 250 young people participating, and numbers continue to grow.
“Camp numbers are very high this year. We’ve had many camps fill up and luckily the instructors have all been willing to add additional camps. So right now we are sitting at 28 camps being offered this summer,” according to Laura Hensgen, community education and video production director at DACC.
It’s hard to compare the numbers to past years, but a lot of children are getting out of their homes this summer after being cooped up last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I totally revamped the program this year, so it’s hard to tell (comparing numbers to previous years),” according to Hensgen. “Instead of a one week camp with classes to choose from and staying for lunch, I decided to run with more specific camps that run half days.”
Also, Danville District 118 students just ended their later 2020-2021 school year on Friday.
College for Kids is an enrichment program offering engaging hands-on camps, music programs and sports camps. DACC has had summer youth activities since 1980.
There are still openings in the following camps: video production, video editing, future thespians, first gig rock camp, gaming camp, car camp, DJ mic a lot and hip hop/commercial music.
Camps go through the end of July.
One new College Express camp this week at DACC was a free Career Camp for grades 5-7.
The 18 participants learned about criminal justice, culinary arts, horticulture, early childhood education, medical field and construction careers from College Express instructors.
“The driving force behind this was introducing students to careers,” said Nick Chatterton, Vermilion Vocational Education Delivery System director who also oversees College Express.
Chatterton said then it could entice students to be a part of College Express at DACC. College Express is dual credit, career and technical education.
“It was awesome,” Chatterton said of this week’s Career Camp.
He said they plan to continue it next summer.
He said the students were a little quiet at the start of the week, but then came out of their shells.
Hands-on projects included making eggs and pancakes for their culinary experience, seeing a drug dog demonstration for criminal justice and taking home items for horticulture, construction and early childhood education, such as slime.
For more information about the College For Kids camps: www.dacc.edu/cce for the brochure and dacccommunityed.coursestorm.com to register.
