DANVILLE — Having a chance to participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a rare honor.
Schlarman Academy graduate Conley Bateman, 18, was to be a part of the parade last year with other Schlarman Toppettes dance team members. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic affecting the parade, they didn’t get to go.
Bateman wasn’t going to let the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity get away.
Parade organizers were allowing people who didn’t get to participate last year join the parade this year, and Bateman jumped at the chance.
She traveled to New York City on Saturday and has a full schedule of parade rehearsals, but also sightseeing planned this week.
Schlarman Academy Dance Team Sponsor Aubrey Myers had girls qualify in 2019 to go to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade last year. Unfortunately their trip was canceled due to COVID-19.
This year, Conley, now an alumni, couldn’t let the opportunity, or Covid, stop her from going, Myers said.
Myers knows what the unique experience is like. As a Bismarck student 24 years ago, she was in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and says it was one of the highlights of her life.
“I would have never known this was a possibility, if she hadn’t told us about it,” Conley said. “I’d never really heard of how to do it before.”
She’s seen the dancers on television, but didn’t know how to be a part of it.
Conley, is still involved with the Schlarman dance team, by helping Aubrey with practices.
Conley is attending Danville Area Community College, and will be getting her associate’s degree in arts, with plans to go to Illinois State University.
Conley said she’s danced her whole life and grew up in the dance studio.
“I just love it. I love working with the kids. I love dancing, planning the costumes out, choreographing,” she said.
Conley said to be a part of the parade, she and the others put a video together and auditioned in Feb. 2020. They got in and then in August 2020, their participation was canceled.
“In August of this year, I decided I still wanted to go,” Conley said.
She registered again, and didn’t have to reaudition.
A few weeks ago, she received a box in the mail containing her yellow costume she’ll be wearing on Thanksgiving Day, a sweatshirt she’ll be wearing for the rehearsal with television network NBC and in NYC, and other items such as a luggage tag, name badge and information booklet. She still didn’t know if she’d have pom-poms or what other prop.
She’ll be participating with hundreds of others from all over as part of Spirit of America Dance Stars. They perform every year at the parade.
Conley said there’s around 600 dancers this year. It’s mainly high school seniors, and they also allowed past seniors. They come from all over the country, some from dance studios, schools and individuals.
Conley participated in Toppettes all through high school and danced with Marilyn’s Danceworks for 10 years, taught at Marilyn’s for five years and now teaches at Jodi’s Dance Unlimited and takes a couple classes.
Conley said Spirit of America sent a video on Nov. 1 for her to learn the two-minute dance choreography to a mashup of different songs. They will have practice every day for the few days leading up to the parade.
In addition to the parade practices, Conley said they’ll be going to the Statue of Liberty, 9-11 Memorial, a Broadway show, the Rockettes show and have other sight-seeing opportunities. She’ll be there six nights.
This is her first time visiting New York City.
“I’m really excited,” she said.
She said she’s a little nervous going there on her own, but she knows she’ll have fun, and it’s exciting.
She’s also prepared for the weather to be cold. She’ll have a red jacket that says Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on it and Spirit of America on the back.
Family members, including Conley’s mom and dad, Tina and Con Bateman, and four siblings, will be watching the parade at home.
“I have a whole bunch of people that want to watch. They’re so excited,” Conley said.
Conley will be wearing a COVID-19 mask. There will be pink, yellow and green costumes. Conley will be with the other yellow-costumed dancers.
They will be walking the entire 2.5 mile parade route.
She thinks they are toward the end of the parade.
Myers said she’s so excited for Conley.
“It is an experience of a lifetime,” she said. “You see the whole city when you’re there. It’s the best time to go, when it’s all holidayed up. It’s amazing.”
To watch the parade, it will be broadcast from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, on NBC.
