DANVILLE — Registration for summer and fall classes began Monday at Danville Area Community College, but the registration process and the classes will be very different due to COVID-19.
Registration, which is taking place three weeks later than usual, is being conducted over the phone rather than in person, according to Stacy Ehmen, vice president of student services.
“Academic advisers and registration staff have been using those extra days to ensure that they are ready and able to serve students over the phone with the same level of caring as they would in a traditional face-to-face format,” she said.
The way classes will be offered and the cost for those classes also has changed.
DACC President Stephen Nacco said the college is offering a robust schedule of online courses this summer to give both current DACC students and those visiting from four-year universities the opportunity to gain or make up any ground they might have lost this spring.
It is also an opportunity for high school students to earn some dual-enrollment credits, he said.
In addition, DACC is offering online classes at 50 percent of the tuition/activity fee — a total of $82.50 per credit hour — with the online fee of $65 being waived. All students are being offered the in-district price this summer, so Indiana residents may take the courses for that price as well.
“It will help with enrollment,” Nacco said of the price reduction. “Students have been sent home from colleges and universities, and they are really depressed. We have to get them back on track so they can graduate on time.
“We know online isn’t the most comfortable choice for everyone,” Nacco said. “But it’s really the safest choice for now, so we’re alleviating some of the monetary risk at least.”
Fall classes will take place on campus, but each class will be limited to 10 students in a classroom.
There will be many sections and staggered schedules to accommodate the students who register for the more popular classes.
“The students are going to be sick of online classes by fall, so we will have to have classes on campus,” he said. “We’re going to have to practice social distancing and cap a class at 10 students.
“We have to recognize our students and staff aren’t going to feel safe until there’s a vaccine,” Nacco added. “We have to respect the community; the fear is palpable. We have to recognize it, respect it and accommodate it.”
All student services offices at the college remain open, although the buildings are closed to the public due to the governor’s stay-at-home order.
DACC has made special phone accommodations for current and prospective students to reach out to student services, such as financial aid, records and billing. Those numbers can be found via the Student Communications Guide link on the coronavirus page: www.dacc.edu/coronavirus.
