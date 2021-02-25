DANVILLE — The fun being had is often undeniable when it comes to eSports, competitive video gaming.
The banter, focus and character maneuvering weren’t just from Danville Area Community College students this week, but also at a youth camp inside the DACC gaming lab.
DACC’s eSports Coordinator Guido Estevez said at the eSports Camp, the participants play the video games Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League and Fortnite.
For the Broadcast Production and Video Editing camps, the youths shoot and edit video and work together as a crew, he said.
The camps can fit in around school, home schooling.
Fourteen-year-old Cameron Mitchell, 11-year-old AJ Esteves and 10-year-old Kassidy Mitchell said the eSports camp is a lot of fun.
“It’s fun to play with (electronic) toys,” Guido Estevez said.
New with DACC’s Community Education department this year is College For Kids Spring Fling.
The camps are two to four days a week and are from 4-6 p.m. or 4-5:15 p.m. Cost for each camp is $65.
The Spring College For Kids Camps started this month and will continue into March and April.
This month’s camps have included: Pep Band, DJ Mix-a-Lot and Lego Robotics.
March camps include: Mini-Jaguar eSports, Broadcast Production, Guitar for Beginners, Minecraft, Video Editing and Studio 101.
An April camp is DJ Mix-a-Lot.
Age ranges for the camps are 8-18.
For a complete listing of classes with course description, and times visit www.dacccommunityed.coursestorm.com.
To register or for more information call 217-554-1667 or email commed@dacc.edu. The Community Education Office is located on the DACC Campus in the Bremer Conference Center, 2000 E. Main St., Danville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.