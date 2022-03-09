Danville Area Community College Adult Education is offering a Certified Nursing Assistant Skills Refresher Course for those whose license has lapsed.
The course will be held Wednesday, March 16, and Thursday, March 17, from 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m.
Enrollees must be eligible per the IDPH Nurse Aide Registry. Complete the online recertification form at: nurseaidetesting.com/recertification-online-form/ (2-part process).
Cost is $150 (in-district cost) payable to the DACC cashier prior to the start of class. Application must first be completed. Limited enrollment for each session.
For more information contact: Angie Harris at 217-443-8868 or Prairie Hall, Room 113.
