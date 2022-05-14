It’s graduation season! At Danville Area Community College we’re pleased to say that our ceremony is returning to pre-COVID standards with in-person graduates, a full audience and no face masks required – but you can wear yours if you feel more comfortable. Though we’ve returned to an in-person format, we’ll still livestream the ceremony for out-of-town family and friends.
I have two main duties associated with the Commencement ceremony at DACC: I make sure we get good pictures of the graduates and I collect graduate stories. This year we have some awesome stories.
Summa Cum Laude graduates have a 4.0 GPA; they are the valedictorians of their college class. There are seven students graduating Summa Cum Laude who will have duties to perform during the ceremony.
Andrew Barnes is a graduating senior at Danville High School. He’s our first dual graduate from DHS. He is receiving an Associate in Applied Science in Applied Computer Science. His proud parents and Mark and Susan Barnes, both employees at DACC. Mark is the Director of Information Technology and Sue is a Human Resources Generalist. Andrew will act as one of three Marshals who are leading the class Processional and Recessional.
The other two Marshals are Sarah Kedas, a Salt Fork High School alum who is earning an Associate of Arts in Business; and Nyiana Morris, another DHS alum, who is earning an Associate in Applied Science in Medical Office Assistant and three certificates in related fields.
Katie Thompson will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Katie is a 2020 graduate of Oakwood High School and the daughter of two DACC educators: Professor Alan Thompson, a math and physical science instructor, and Tracy Thompson, the director of the Math and Science tutoring center. Katie is earning an Associate of Arts in Art.
Autumn Lange will lead the Tassel Ceremony. Autumn is a 2021 graduate of Westville High School who had earned more than a year’s worth of DACC credit through dual credit courses before she graduated high school. She’s a Presidential Scholar, an E-Sports athlete and an All Star Jaguar student ambassador. While Autumn is earning an Associate of Arts in Business Administration, just one year out of high school, she will be staying at DACC for another year while she works on a Bachelor’s degree through the Franklin University 3 + 1 Program.
Finally, there is Colleen Wakeland, who is giving the Response of the Class of 2022. Colleen is a 2013 graduate of Westville High School who already earned an Associate degree from DACC in 2015. She’s married and the mother of a four-year-old and a three-month-old. She came back to school in the summer of 2020 to work on another degree, and gave birth to her second daughter just three weeks into her final semester this spring. Through it all, she managed to maintain a perfect GPA and earned an Associate in Applied Science in Health Information Technology, and two related certificates.
Oh, and did I mention that Colleen’s husband, Alexander, is also a graduating DACC student? He’s participating in the same ceremony, earning an Associate of Applied Science in Applied Computer Science, but in his words, “I’m not the scholar my wife is. I’m just grateful to be graduating with her!”
Colleen says May 20, 2022, will be quite the date night for the two of them. I think it’s a pretty special night for all our graduates and all the friends and family members who supported them on their journey. You should be very proud!
