When I was a kid I loved The Waltons. John Boy Walton inspired me to become a writer someday. In 1976 the episode “The Fire Storm” centered on John Boy printing an English translation of Hitler’s Mein Kampf in his newspaper so the people of Walton’s Mountain would be aware of Hitler’s dogma. John Boy’s theory was “know your enemy.” It wasn’t well-received.
The final scene is a community bonfire organized by the local minister where residents are burning any books they’ve found written in German. John Boy is horrified to realize that, in their ignorant zeal, they are about to burn a German translation of the Bible. They are all ashamed of themselves.
That last scene made quite an impact. At 9 years old, it was the first time I recognized the damage that can be done by a mindless, reactionary mob of previously sensible people.
It should come as no surprise that I vehemently oppose banning books.
The American Library Association compiled a list of the Top 100 Most Banned and Challenged Books from 2010-2019. The list contains classics like To Kill a Mockingbird, Of Mice and Men, and A Brave New World. Captain Underpants, The Adventures of Super Diaper Baby, and the Goosebumps series have also made the list. Seriously?! Ironically, Orwell’s 1984 made the list.
Most book-banning is pushed by well-meaning parents getting riled up about a book they’ve heard about, whether they’ve read it themselves or not — mostly, or not. Numerous objections focus on language — especially foul language — the parents don’t want their children to hear. When was the last time they rode a school bus or sat in the school cafeteria? Vocabulary is shocking, even at the elementary school level.
Judy Blume, a writer of children’s, young adult, and adult fiction said, “I believe that censorship grows out of fear, and because fear is contagious, some parents are easily swayed. Book banning satisfies their need to feel in control of their children’s lives.”
I don’t like horror stories. No offense, but I’ll never read Stephen King; however, it’s not my place to stop someone else from reading him. Books, even those you disagree with, offer an opening for discussion. That discourse is an opportunity to tell your child how you feel about those issues and why you disagree with the views expressed. Book-banners take that privilege away from parents.
“Books that make kids laugh often come under suspicion,” said Judy Blume. “… so do books that encourage kids to think, or question authority; books that don’t hit the reader over the head with moral lessons are considered dangerous.”
What you read doesn’t have to be deep, meaningful, existential, or educational tomes — I like mysteries and romances. Books are my escape to new worlds and experiences I will never personally encounter. That seems to be the root of the problem for book-banners; they oppose anything outside the scope of their influence or experience. Again, Judy Blume said, “Censors don’t want children exposed to ideas different from their own.”
Working at the college level, we don’t get many parents protesting the books in our library, but the DACC Library commemorates Banned Book Week each fall with a display of books that can be found on the ALA’s list. It’s a reminder to everyone on campus that our mission is to provide quality, innovative, and accessible learning experiences which meet the lifelong academic, cultural, and economic needs of our diverse community and the world we share. It is literally our mission to make new ideas available to anyone who seeks them.
I didn’t become a professional writer, but I hope my life’s work would still make John Boy proud.
