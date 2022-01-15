In June, 1965, British pop group Herman’s Hermits had a hit with I’m Henry the VIII, I Am, a ridiculous music hall song from the early 1900s. While this hit predates me by a couple of years, the line, “second verse, same as the first” has been stuck in my head for over a year. This one line epitomizes the COVID pandemic.
In the past six months I’ve lost three people I loved to COVID-19, and I’ve had loose connections to at least three other people who lost this battle over the course of the pandemic. They’ve run the gamut of old and young, vaccinated and unvaccinated, underlying conditions and perfectly healthy before the virus. If you’ve come through the last 24 months unscathed by this virus, you must live on a lonely mountaintop.
One young man in my extended family was concerned about fertility issues should he choose to be vaccinated. He passed away November 8.
Two weeks later we lost my mother-in-law. It was just a week after her 78th birthday and four days after Thanksgiving. We held her memorial on my husband’s birthday. It was a sad milestone.
My mother-in-law was fully vaccinated, but she had a bout of unrelated illness and her system couldn’t fight off both of the issues at once.
In case you are still unconvinced or in denial about the severity of this virus, I have witnessed firsthand that it is a cruel, painful, lonely way to die. But I’m sure you’ve heard that before … second verse, same as the first.
The best defense against this monster is to be vaccinated. Yes, vaccinated people are still contracting the virus, and some like my mother-in-law, can’t fight it off, but most of these cases are much less severe, the incidents of hospitalizations are decreased, and deaths rare. My father-in-law was also COVID positive but had no symptoms; however, his diagnosis allowed him to stay with his wife of 55 years while she took her last breath. It was little compensation for the loss.
Side effects of the vaccine are rare, despite what the weird conspiracy theorists on social media say. More than 200 million people are fully vaccinated in this country alone. The small percentage of folks who have suffered serious side effects from the vaccines, while tragic, are no more prevalent than folks who have reactions to other routine medications or medical procedures.
I’m tired of this song. I can live with the mask — it’s just a piece of cloth — but I’m living without loved ones now. I’m angry — not at the virus so much as the people who have downplayed and ignored its severity, failed to do their civic duty to protect their fellow citizens, and otherwise contributed to the continuation of this situation. A virus can’t mutate if it doesn’t have a viable host.
Our spring semester starts Tuesday at DACC. We’ll continue the COVID mitigation measures we put in place during the fall semester … second verse, same as the first.
DACC students, employees, and visitors will wear masks in classrooms and all public spaces, and in any private offices where social distancing isn’t possible. We encourage students and employees to be vaccinated, but those who choose not to are required to provide a negative COVID test each week.
We’ll do our best to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment so our students can attend class in person, on campus, and our employees can work in safe conditions, but I’m ready for a new song. Aren’t you?
