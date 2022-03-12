Last year my office started a social media campaign called #MyDACCStory, sharing submitted selfies and interesting life-facts from our students on Facebook. It was a hit! I can’t claim it as my original idea; I borrowed it – with permission – from a community college in Maryland.
This year, with the help of a talented video production team, we expanded the campaign to videos.
As we further develop this idea, we’re planning to take the campaign one step further and include alumni stories. We know there are some great stories out there, from both current students and alums. If you’d like us to reach out and include your story, simply complete the form on our website at https://www.dacc.edu/mydaccstory. You can also see the stories we’ve accumulated so far on that page or on our Danville Area Community College YouTube channel.
March is a big month at DACC! Our DACC Foundation scholarship applications are due by 5 p.m., Monday, March 21. This deadline was just extended two weeks to give everyone a little more time to navigate the online submission system. You can find the application at www.dacc.edu/foundation/scholarship. There’s even an instructional video if you need help with the application process.
Student debt is an overwhelming problem in this country, but the DACC Foundation and its generous donors are doing all that they can to alleviate some of that problem for DACC students. Last year, the Foundation awarded 560+ scholarships valued at more than $700,000. Every qualified DACC student who applied for scholarships received at least one. Those are great odds!
March is also the month for National Tournament basketball in the Mary Miller Gymnasium. Beginning this week, we welcome 16 teams from around the country to the NJCAA Men’s DII National Basketball Tournament. Games will be held from Tuesday, March 15 through Saturday, March 19. Teams are coming from as close as Champaign and as far away as Arizona. If you like basketball, Mary Miller is the place to be this week – even if you don’t have a horse in the race. If you like to people-watch, you’ll see some famous faces as the university scouts come out to judge their recruiting prospects for next year.
Finally, registration will begin for summer and fall classes on Monday, April 4. While that isn’t March, we’ll spend a good portion of this month getting ready to welcome high school seniors on campus tours and letting folks know about the deadlines to apply for the many health professions programs available at DACC. Our amazing video production crew just completed a 360-degree online tour for anyone who’d like to see the campus but can’t get away to visit in person. The tour will be available on our homepage.
They say March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb, but we turn that on its ear at DACC. Our March just keeps building excitement and momentum. We hope you join us soon.
