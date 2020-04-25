DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College will have a commencement ceremony next month, but it will look very different than what graduates and their families have come to expect.
Although the state’s COVID-19 restrictions now extend to May 30, DACC students who were set to participate in the commencement ceremony originally scheduled for May 15 expressed a desire to have commencement sooner rather than later.
President Stephen Nacco announced during DACC’s Board of Trustees meeting April 23 that commencement will take place as a virtual experience with the ceremony being streamed live online at 7 p.m. Friday, May 22.
“We talked to students and the Commencement Committee, and they didn’t want to wait,” Nacco said Friday. “We were in contact with the ones who already had their cap and gown.
“We will treat it like a regular commencement, but it will be streamed on YouTube on May 22, which is one week later than our original commencement date,” Nacco said.
“We were looking later and later in the year for an acceptable date,” Stacy Ehmen, vice president of student affairs, said about trying to set a new in-person commencement date.
“Some of our graduates will be transferring in the fall and wouldn’t be here by the time we could hold a traditional ceremony,” Ehmen said.
“We felt it was more important to celebrate with everyone online than to sit with a few in person,” she said. “We want everyone to experience the joy of their achievements.”
Laura Hensgen, director of video production and community education, brought the idea for a virtual commencement ceremony to the Commencement Committee.
So, what will the virtual commencement look like?
“We’re going to host a pre-recorded ceremony with most of the elements of the live ceremony,” Hensgen said. “We’ll have short statements from Board Chair Dave Harby and President Nacco, and a charge to graduates from retiring Executive Vice President of Instruction and Student Services Dave Kietzmann.”
Some aspects of a traditional commencement ceremony will be preserved, such as the recognition of the summa cum laude graduates who maintained a 4.0 grade point average and the presentation of an honorary degree to longtime DACC supporter Dick Cheney.
“The deans will read the names and a picture (of the graduate) will show up on the screen with some biographical information,” Nacco explained. “The deans will have recorded their name reading ahead of time.”
The biographical information will include the graduate’s certificate or degree and any honors he or she earned. The virtual ceremony is open to graduates completing their degrees in fall 2019, spring 2020 or summer 2020.
The video will be created using graduate-submitted photos. All graduate names will be read, regardless of photo submission.
Graduates are asked to submit a quality photo using the following guidelines:
• Use a good quality phone or camera to take the picture. Use the highest quality setting on the camera.
• Dress and prepare as you normally would for graduation – without cap and gown.
• Make sure there is adequate lighting.
• Hold phone vertically.
• Photo should be a head-and-shoulders shot.
Graduate photos should be emailed to mgentrup@dacc.edu no later than Thursday, May 7. Please be sure to include full graduate name as it should appear in the program and be announced in the video. If the graduate has a typically mispronounced name, he or she should contact the Records Office to confirm the pronunciation.
Graduate questions should be directed to the Records Office by calling (217) 443-8797 or via email to mgentrup@dacc.edu.
