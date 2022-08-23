DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College is welcoming students back to campus this week with daily fall semester kick-off activities.
The DACC office of Student Engagement planned a week of activities for the first week of school, which began Monday. Each day will be themed. Other than Food Truck Friday, all daily events are open only to students and employees.
Money Monday was hosted by the Financial Aid office and DACC Foundation in the Student Union. The event offered financial literacy tips, work-study and student worker campus job opportunities, information about the campus food pantry and treats.
DACC Foundation Scholarship Coordinator Gina Davis and Isela Rangel, financial aid advisor/loan officer, talked to students and passing out information on Monday.
Rangel advised students to start thinking now about financial aid for the 2023-2024 school year.
Davis said for this 2022-2023 school year, the DACC foundation awarded 658 scholarships valued at $945,450.
The TRiO staff is hosting Taco Tuesday in the Student Success Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to learn about TRIO programs and meet the staff while enjoying free “Walking Tacos.”
Welcome Back Wednesday features the annual Welcome Back Cookout on the front lawn from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In addition to a free pulled pork BBQ lunch prepared by DACC culinary students, student services offices will host information tables, games, music and giveaways.
Treat Yourself Thursday in the Student Union will offer free ice cream and other treats in addition to therapy dogs and information about campus counseling services.
Finally, Food Truck Friday is the only event open to the community. Cafecito Cubano and Buds BBQ will set up on campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with meals for purchase. Student Engagement is still looking for additional food trucks for the event. Anyone wishing to bring a truck should contact Alexis at 217-443-8593.
At last week’s DACC board meeting, a group attended to request the board consider reinstating women’s volleyball as a DACC sport.
Board Chairman Dave Harby thanked the group for its enthusiasm and advised the group that the board isn’t considering adding any new athletic teams at this time.
The Branding Team, including Chris Cornell and Lara Conklin, gave a presentation of new brand guidelines, with the board approving them.
The board also approved a lease for space at the Village Mall, which will be used for the barbering program. There are two spaces adjacent to each other in the mall for a classroom area and lab area, ideal for the barber program, according to DACC officials. The spaces will require minor renovations.
The five-year lease is $18,000 a year for both spaces. The lease would start Sept. 1 for the barber program to start in January 2023.
The board also placed a DACC tentative fiscal year 2023 budget on display. A public hearing is Sept. 22. The proposed budget is $18.37 million, 4.7 percent higher than the fiscal year 2022 budget. The tax levy rate is expected to be approximately 61.35 cents. The current rate is 61.77 cents.
DACC saw a 0.4 percent decrease in operating and equalization grants from the state, but increases in local property taxes as a result of increasing equalized assessed valuation. DACC officials say they will continue to invest in human resources to maintain quality instruction and student service, provide training needed to meet employment demands of the community, cover software increases and maintain its electronic systems, and cover increases in health insurance and utilities.
The board also approved a computer security update; transfer of $29,719 (earned interest) from working cash fund to the education fund for general operations; and lease extension of a lift minibus with Midwest Transit Equipment and the lessor, Santander, for $1,296 a month or $31,104 for two more years.
In addition, the board had a presidential evaluation discussion.
