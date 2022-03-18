DACC’s Pi Omega Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society inducted new members on Thursday, March 3, during its spring induction ceremony. State Sen. Scott Bennett was the keynote speaker.
Phi Theta Kappa, the International Honor Society of the Two-Year College, has recognized academic excellence in the two-year college since 1918. Membership is based primarily upon academic achievement. The organization offers myriad opportunities for scholarships, intellectual enrichment, and personal development through programs based on the Society’s Hallmarks. Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 1.3 million members in the United States, U.S. territories, Canada, Germany and Japan. Pi Omega Chapter members at DACC must be in the top seven percent of their class and must maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher to qualify for membership. They must have accumulated 12 college credits before they are eligible for membership.
Despite the Greek letters, PTK is not a social fraternity or sorority, though fellowship is encouraged. Pi Omega chapter at DACC focuses on community service and volunteerism. Members have assisted with tornado/storm clean up in neighboring communities, regularly pick up trash on their “adopted” portion of Main Street between Virginia and Brewer Road, have assisted with foodbank food distributions, have worked with Habitat for Humanity, have mentored at local k-12 schools and have raked leaves for senior citizens.
PTK members are given the opportunity to attend conferences and seminars on topics ranging from environmental issues to leadership. To offset the cost of travel and activities, Pi Omega members conduct several fundraising events throughout the year. Members also have access to scholarship opportunities for transfer students through both the international association and individual 4-year institutions.
Pi Omega chapter officers:
President: Laura Duncan
Vice President: Jenesis Maynard
Officers: Kalia Mason and Lindsey Fran
In addition to the officer team, the Induction Planning Committee included Chloe Brandt, Hoang Nguyen, Ainslee Johnson and Caleb Kelly.
Phi Theta Kappa Inductees:
Caroline Bogan of Danville
Schlarman Academy
Jenna Bryant of Catlin
Salt Fork High School
Brycie Carnahan of Danville
Schlarman Academy
Rachel Cyphers of Oakwood
Oakwood High School
Tyler Danzl of Catlin
Salt Fork High School
Ella Dixon of Danville
Schlarman Academy
Jarron Fleming of Oakwood
Oakwood High School
Makenna Fletcher-Champion of Danville
Danville High School
DeJuante Forman of Danville
Danville High School
Olivia Fritz of Fairmount
Salt Fork High School
Thomas Geno of Cairo, N.Y.
Cairo Durham High School
Megan Gross of Terre Haute, Ind.
Terre Haute South Vigo
Gage Hopkins of Hoopeston
Hoopeston Area High School
Brynlee Keeran of Catlin
Salt Fork High School
Olivia Logue of Armstrong
Armstrong Twp High School
Mason McMasters of Potomac
Armstrong Twp High School
Jasmyn Meeker of Westville
Westville High School
Tongalene Miller of Grand Rapids, Mich.
Richards Career Academy
Emma Myers of Westville
Westville High School
Kylee Pate of Catlin
Salt Fork High School
Samuel Pollard of Tilton
Danville High School
Montana Reitsma of Danville
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Coop High School
Jeremy Roberts of Danville
Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Coop High School
Rebecca Rogers of Catlin
Salt Fork High School
Mea Sparling of Westville
Westville High School
Linda Trammell of Danville
Andrew Jackson High School
Sheryl Walsh of Danville
Centennial High School
Madison Watson of Danville
Schlarman Academy
Madison Wilson of Westville
Westville High School
