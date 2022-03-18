PTK inductees

Inductees on stage at Bremer Theater at Danville Area Community College.

 Photo provided by Lara Conklin

DACC’s Pi Omega Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society inducted new members on Thursday, March 3, during its spring induction ceremony. State Sen. Scott Bennett was the keynote speaker.

Phi Theta Kappa, the International Honor Society of the Two-Year College, has recognized academic excellence in the two-year college since 1918. Membership is based primarily upon academic achievement. The organization offers myriad opportunities for scholarships, intellectual enrichment, and personal development through programs based on the Society’s Hallmarks. Phi Theta Kappa is the largest honor society in American higher education with more than 1.3 million members in the United States, U.S. territories, Canada, Germany and Japan. Pi Omega Chapter members at DACC must be in the top seven percent of their class and must maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher to qualify for membership. They must have accumulated 12 college credits before they are eligible for membership.

Despite the Greek letters, PTK is not a social fraternity or sorority, though fellowship is encouraged. Pi Omega chapter at DACC focuses on community service and volunteerism. Members have assisted with tornado/storm clean up in neighboring communities, regularly pick up trash on their “adopted” portion of Main Street between Virginia and Brewer Road, have assisted with foodbank food distributions, have worked with Habitat for Humanity, have mentored at local k-12 schools and have raked leaves for senior citizens.

PTK members are given the opportunity to attend conferences and seminars on topics ranging from environmental issues to leadership. To offset the cost of travel and activities, Pi Omega members conduct several fundraising events throughout the year. Members also have access to scholarship opportunities for transfer students through both the international association and individual 4-year institutions.

Pi Omega chapter officers:

President: Laura Duncan

Vice President: Jenesis Maynard

Officers: Kalia Mason and Lindsey Fran

In addition to the officer team, the Induction Planning Committee included Chloe Brandt, Hoang Nguyen, Ainslee Johnson and Caleb Kelly.

Phi Theta Kappa Inductees:

Caroline Bogan of Danville

Schlarman Academy

Jenna Bryant of Catlin

Salt Fork High School

Brycie Carnahan of Danville

Schlarman Academy

Rachel Cyphers of Oakwood

Oakwood High School

Tyler Danzl of Catlin

Salt Fork High School

Ella Dixon of Danville

Schlarman Academy

Jarron Fleming of Oakwood

Oakwood High School

Makenna Fletcher-Champion of Danville

Danville High School

DeJuante Forman of Danville

Danville High School

Olivia Fritz of Fairmount

Salt Fork High School

Thomas Geno of Cairo, N.Y.

Cairo Durham High School

Megan Gross of Terre Haute, Ind.

Terre Haute South Vigo

Gage Hopkins of Hoopeston

Hoopeston Area High School

Brynlee Keeran of Catlin

Salt Fork High School

Olivia Logue of Armstrong

Armstrong Twp High School

Mason McMasters of Potomac

Armstrong Twp High School

Jasmyn Meeker of Westville

Westville High School

Tongalene Miller of Grand Rapids, Mich.

Richards Career Academy

Emma Myers of Westville

Westville High School

Kylee Pate of Catlin

Salt Fork High School

Samuel Pollard of Tilton

Danville High School

Montana Reitsma of Danville

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Coop High School

Jeremy Roberts of Danville

Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin Coop High School

Rebecca Rogers of Catlin

Salt Fork High School

Mea Sparling of Westville

Westville High School

Linda Trammell of Danville

Andrew Jackson High School

Sheryl Walsh of Danville

Centennial High School

Madison Watson of Danville

Schlarman Academy

Madison Wilson of Westville

Westville High School

