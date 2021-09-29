DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College has hired a new leader for its education programs.
During its Sept. 23 meeting, the DACC Board of Trustees approved the hiring of Dr. Carl Bridges as vice president of academic affairs. He takes the place of Natalie Page who was hired to that position in Aug. 2020.
In this role, Bridges will oversee the work of deans and faculty in all forms of teaching and learning in classrooms, labs, and online, on both the Danville Campus and the Hoopeston Learning Center. He also will be responsible for managing library services and classes at the Danville Correctional Center.
Bridges has had top positions in academic affairs and student services for more than 20 years at both public colleges and for-profit colleges, primarily in Illinois. His prior community college experience was as a dean for Kennedy-King College in Chicago. His current position is as the business program director for Chicago’s Midwestern Career College.
His academic credentials include a doctorate in business education from Northern Illinois University, a master’s degree from Bradley University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois in Champaign.
Bridges is looking forward to living and working in Danville and a return to what he calls his “former stomping ground, from back in the days I was an undergraduate at UI.”
During the board meeting, Bridges thanked the trustees for appointing him to this leadership position at DACC.
“I appreciate the confidence you are showing in me and will work hard to support the mission, vision, and goals that you as the board and President (Stephen) Nacco have fostered at the college,” he said.
Bridges also commended DACC for its stellar reputation throughout the state. “You have a wonderful college here. With one of the top graduation rates in the state, and a faculty and staff that are committed to student success, DACC has received due recognition as a leader among its peers.”
President Nacco is pleased that Bridges is joining the DACC leadership team. Nacco says, “Dr. Bridges brings a wealth of experience and a wellspring of enthusiasm and energy to our college. And as a UI alum, he considers the move from Chicago to Danville like a homecoming for him.”
Bridges’ first official day at DACC will be Nov. 1.
