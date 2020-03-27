DACC gym project progresses

DANVILLE – Danville Area Community College graduates and their families should plan to be cool and comfortable during this year’s commencement, even if the ceremony is postponed to later this summer.
On Wednesday, a giant crane placed two new energy-efficient heating-ventilation-air conditioning units on the roof of Mary Miller Gymnasium.
The units replace four half-century-old heating units and will provide air conditioning inside the Mary Miller Gymnasium for the first time in the history of the facility.
“The original heating units were 51 or 52 years old,” Mike Cunningham, DACC’s vice president of administrative services, said. “The new ones are energy-efficient natural gas and cooling units.”
The new units will run only as needed, he said.
“It’s based on occupancy in the gym,” Cunningham explained. “It’s meant to cool 2,000 people, which is the peak number we hit at commencement.”
An emergency grant from the state Capital Development Board will cover 28 percent of the $600,000 project cost to fabricate and install the HVAC units.
DACC President Stephen Nacco said the remaining 72 percent of the project cost will be paid for by DACC’s restricted funds that are earmarked for high-priority projects.
“The college has set aside funds for six years,” he said. “DACC has been saving for a rainy day for this project.”
Nacco said DACC was one of the first five community colleges in Illinois to be awarded the emergency capital improvement grant by the state.
In addition to updating the units to provide a reliable source of heat and air conditioning, the other issue that made the project somewhat urgent was that the lack of air conditioning for five decades in the Mary Miller Gymnasium has damaged the hardwood gym floor, which will need to be replaced in the next year or two.
“This was a fast-track project, and the state worked well with us,” Nacco said.
The project started rolling in November when a pre-construction meeting took place with the Capital Development Board, Walton & Associates Architects, GHR Engineering, Anderson Electric, King Lar, and Johnson Controls to discuss specific details of the project and to develop a construction schedule.
In December, the DACC Board of Trustees approved a $395,500 bid from King Lar Co. of Decatur as the ventilation contractor and a $123,291 bid from Anderson Electric of Danville.
“King Lar will do all the structural and mechanical work, and Anderson Electric is doing the electrical work,” Cunningham said.
The Capital Development Board has set July 25 as the substantial completion date, with final completion scheduled for Aug. 24.
“It’s not far from being on schedule,” Cunningham said. “Without classes on campus, they can work without interruption.”
Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the contractors have been working “in small groups of people; only two or three people at a time,” he said.
Cunningham said the largest task of the project was completed Wednesday when the crane placed the two new HVAC units on the Mary Miller Gymnasium roof.
“That was the last of the big outdoor things we needed to get done, and we’re glad the weather cooperated,” he said.
“I think we will be ready for the commencement ceremony, whenever it might take place,” Cunningham said. “We’re still trying to be done by mid-May.”
Nacco said DACC will have a commencement ceremony this year, even if it has to take place later in the summer.
“It might be May 15, or it could be June or July,” he said, referring to the uncertainty of the continuing COVID-19 restrictions.
“Because we’re a community college, after classes end, we don’t have people scattered across the world,” Nacco said.
“A lot of students already have their cap and gown ordered,” he said. “The people have worked hard for their degrees.”
Whenever commencement takes place, Nacco promised that graduates and their families will be comfortable in the air conditioned gym.
“It will be like a meat locker in there,” he said.
