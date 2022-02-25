Danville Area Community College students will be seeing another tuition increase.
The DACC board of trustees Thursday night approved a $5 per credit hour in-district tuition increase and a $10 per credit hour out-of-district, out-of-state and international tuition increase. The increase starts with the summer 2022 term.
According to information from DACC President Stephen Nacco and Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer Tammy Betancourt: Historically during the spring semester, Danville Area Community College considers the rate of tuition and universal fees in making projections for the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Making early budget projections for the next fiscal year are always challenging; however, amid a global pandemic, declining enrollment and the uncertainty of how the state of Illinois’ fiscal situation may impact the college’s funding, projecting FY2022 revenue is an even greater challenge.
"This increase will provide funds to allow the college to continue to support student engagement, retention, recruitment, and success initiatives, provide current technology, and to recruit and retain talented faculty and staff. The proposed increase would raise tuition from $145 per credit hour to $150 for in-district students. The universal fee is recommended to remain at the same rate of $25 per credit hour. In addition, we propose increasing the out-of-district, out-of-state and international rates from $260 to $270, in order to maintain compliance with Illinois state statutes; and the seven-county Indiana rate to $225, which is 1.5 times our in-district rate."
With the proposed increase in tuition for FY22, DACC’s tuition and fee rate will likely continue to be slightly above the FY22 average tuition and fee rate for all Illinois community colleges. An increase of $5 will generate approximately $200,000 of revenue.
The board also: had a public hearing on selling $1.5 million in bonds regarding technology improvements; heard a graphic design report and approved travel expenses for trustees, tenure status for sonography instructor Rachael Arnholt and a DACC Equity Plan.
In other business, the board approved:
- New associate degree and certificate programs: an Associate in Fine Arts in Music Performance Degree; Associate in Fine Arts in Music Education Degree; and Music Performance and Production Certificate. According to information from Carl Bridges, vice president of academic affairs, and Penny J. McConnell, assistant vice president of academic affairs, the Liberal Arts Division, under the leadership of Eric Simonson, has done extensive research into the development of the degrees and certificate. The Illinois Community College Board requires the DACC board approve any new programs before they can submit paperwork to the ICCB for its approval. "We are excited about these new programs and the interest they are already generating with potential students." DACC has offered several music courses for years but has not had a core music major program. The college has lost potential enrollment because of this. Students interested in majoring in music have had to go to a four-year institution or another community college. From 2015 through 2019, a community college in close proximity to DACC averaged 52 music majors per year. There is a job market for music majors. Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 187,600 jobs in the category of musicians and singers in 2018, the median pay for musicians and singers was $30.39 per hour, and persons with degrees in visual and performing arts averaged $58,627 a year. Employment projections are stable for 2018-2028. Illinois ranks number 4, behind New York, California and Tennessee, when it comes to states with the highest level of employment for musicians and singers. The state of Illinois and ICCB recognize the importance of a core curriculum in music that includes not only baccalaureate and performance options but also applied degrees and certificates that include business and technology. The 2021 State of Illinois Model Programs of Study Guide for Arts and Communications includes three major areas: Fine Arts and Design (Studio Art, Graphic and Digital Design), Performing Arts (Theater, Dance, Music) and Mass Media and Communication (Media, Music Technology/Business, Photography). The emphasis is on stackable credentials leading to an AAS or a baccalaureate degree beginning as early as grades 9 and 10. According to Lara Conklin, the new degrees are a result of Simonson's sabbatical last year. "We're very excited to offer them; hopefully in the fall semester, depending on ICCB approval."
- A rental agreement with Watchfire Signs for a scoreboard/video display. According to National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament Chairman Brian Hensgen, DACC will host the NJCAA National Championship through 2023. This summer, the leadership team will be asking DACC administration and the board of trustees for support in securing the NJCAA tournament on DACC's campus for another contract. During that process, one of the points of emphasis at the national level is facility upgrades. "Integrating a video display will help our facility compete with other schools around the country and will leave a lasting impression on the NJCAA representatives that will be attending our championship as well as the participating players and coaches. In addition to the NJCAA Championship, the video display can be utilized for other events on campus, including graduation, E-sports tournaments, honors program, recruiting and other community events in the Mary Miller Center. We obtained a rental agreement with Watchfire Signs to rent this scoreboard/video display (9.5ft x 17.5ft) for an annual rental fee of $16,852.50. The initial annual amount is due upon installation. Subsequent payments are due March 1 of each successive year. The college has the ability to terminate or extend the rental period with notification to Watchfire no later than 60 days prior to the end of the rental period. The college is responsible for installation and removal, as well as maintenance and non-warranty repairs during the rental periods. The scoreboard/video display will allow for various advertising through the form of sponsorships. The athletic program will oversee the sponsorship opportunities throughout the year. These opportunities include, but are not limited to, game sponsorships, player of the game sponsorships, and student or band member of the week. Funds for the first year’s rent will be provided by the NJCAA tournament fund. Future rentals will be funded by sponsorship revenue. Additionally, the NJCAA tournament fund will also contribute annually to the rental fee. College operating funds will not be utilized," according to Hensgen's information to the board.
