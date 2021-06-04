DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College Board recently approved a contract renewal for DACC President Stephen Nacco.
The board approved a three-year contract with 1 percent increases annually and $4,000 deposited into a retirement account. The contract, otherwise, is substantially the same.
Nacco’s current contract expires June 30, with the new one effective July 1 and running through June 30, 2024.
Nacco’s current salary is $187,500. It would increase to $189,375 for fiscal year 2022, $191,269 for fiscal year 2023 and $193,181 for fiscal year 2024.
Nacco became DACC president in Aug. 2016. He succeeded former DACC President Alice Marie Jacobs, who lead the college for 16 years.
Nacco said, “I appreciate the confidence that the board has shown in me and in our leadership team at DACC. The DACC board has a clear vision for the college, and this three-year contract gives our leadership team our marching orders for achieving the board’s goals. These include the development of the Hegeler Center as DACC’s new home for nursing and medical-imaging education as well as the development of programs to support workforce development and job readiness throughout the region.”
“Our primary focus over the next few months will be on the fall semester as we restore full DACC educational services in the post-COVID world,” he said.
