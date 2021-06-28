DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College Board at a meeting last week approved a collective bargaining agreement with the DACC Education Association, IEA-NEA for faculty members.
The contract runs from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 and includes a 2.2 percent increase to base salaries. There is also a .02 increase in the lab rate paid per credit hour, and a $1,500 stipend, not added to base, that is being funded by Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund money to reimburse for transitioning and converting to an online format during the coronavirus pandemic, according to DACC officials.
Board Chairman Dave Harby commended DACC President Stephen Nacco and the teams from union and administration who worked collaboratively and expediently in getting a fair and equitable contract. He said they demonstrated great cooperation.
Nacco said the teams worked well together in the interest-based bargaining, and he praised everyone for putting student concerns at the forefront of the process.
The board also approved a fiscal year capital equipment list and fiscal year 2023 ICCB Resource Allocation and Management Plan.
In other reports: 19 athletes made Academic All-Conference (3.50 minimum GPA) during the pandemic; and Debbie Knight, controller, is retiring effective Aug. 31, after approximately 25 years.
Nacco also noted they are revamping the robotics lab, and DACC also is planning on offering a barber school after Tricoci University of Beauty Culture closed locally. Tricoci’s Danville location consolidated into the Urbana location.
