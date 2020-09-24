The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees on Thursday approved the college's new Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
The operating budget is $17.16 million, an increase of about .3 percent compared to last year’s budget of $17.1 million. The budget is balanced, and reflects that the college doesn’t expect to receive state funding at 100 percent.
With an expected increase of more than $100,000 in operating and state formula equalization grants, as well as continued increases in local property taxes as a result of an increasing Equalized Assessed Valuation, the college will be able to move forward by investing in human resources to maintain quality student service, provide training needed to meet the employment demands of the community, provide training needed for assessment of student learning outcomes, cover software increases for certain programs and add new student mobile app software.
Depending on the fluctuation in the EAV, the tax levy rate is anticipated to be approximately 60.86 cents. The current rate is 61.15 cents.
In other business, the board approved:
- A $158,856 annual agreement for five years with Ellucian Cloud Services to store computer data. The annual cost will be offset by about $60,000 the first year and about $68,000 in years two through five by not hiring an additional staff member, and other maintenance service and backup costs. The college would avoid having to purchase a new server. There also is a one-time implementation fee of $115,000. DACC President Stephen Nacco said this is "a management information system that stores everything and keeps us as a college," including student and employee information. There's a backup server, and as these systems have been hacked, Nacco said "this is a great firewall."
- Leasing two 15-passenger mini buses for $981 per minibus per month from Midwest Transit Equipment, Kankakee.
- Purchasing a semi-truck driving simulator for $49,900 from Doron Precision Systems, Binghamton, N.Y., to replace an outdated one that is beyond repair.
- A notice of filing petitions for the April 6, 2021 election of two board members to serve six-year terms. Nominating petitions, which can be picked up in the board secretary's office, can be filed by interested candidates from Dec. 14-21. The organizational meeting after the election will be May 4, 2021.
- Changing the 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 board meeting which was scheduled at the DACC Hoopeston Higher Learning Center to take place at DACC, Vermilion Hall Room 302 due to social distancing needs.
