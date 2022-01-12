Enrollment for spring 2022 GED/High School Equivalency test prep courses, ESL classes and CNA is now open at Danville Area Community College. These Adult Education classes are free of charge.
· ABE/GED/HISET day classes will be Jan. 18-March 10 on Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon.
· English As A Second Language (ESL) classes will be held Jan. 18-March 10 on Monday-Thursday from 8-11 a.m..
· Certified Nurse Assistant class (CNA) begins Jan. 19.
Candidates for the CNA Program must complete an application packet. The application is online at www.dacc.edu/depts/stuserv/adulted/CNAapp.pdf or may be picked up at the Adult Education Office on campus.
· ABE/GED/HISET night classes will be held Feb. 7-May 4 on Monday and Wednesday from 5:30-8 p.m.
· ABE/GED/HISET day classes will be held March 14-May 12 on Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon.
· English As A Second Language (ESL) classes will be held March 14-May 12 on Monday-Thursday from 8 -11 a.m..
Registration and placement testing for all classes will be on the DACC Campus, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information, call (217) 443-8782 or visit the Adult Education Department located on the DACC campus in Prairie Hall, Room 119.
