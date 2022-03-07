Enrollment for March 2022 ABE/GED/High School Equivalency test prep course and ESL class is now open at Danville Area Community College. These Adult Education classes are free.
· ABE/GED/HISET classes will be held March 14-May 12 on Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon.
· English As A Second Language (ESL) classes will be held March 14-May 12 on Monday-Thursday from 8 to 11 a.m.
Registration and Placement Testing for all classes will be on the DACC campus, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call (217) 443-8782 or visit the Adult Education Department located on the DACC campus in Prairie Hall, Room 119.
