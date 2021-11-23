DANVILLE — Court cases concerning the state’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for Danville School District 118 staff, and student mask mandate in Hoopeston Area School District 11 are moving along now in different settings.
According to Attorney Bethany Hager, the Hoopeston case is part of a large set of student mask mandate cases currently pending on a motion to consolidate before the Illinois Supreme Court.
"We are waiting on that ruling which will determine whether the case gets heard next in Sangamon, Cook or Macoupin County," according to Hager.
The D118 case is moving forward in Vermilion County after they serve pleadings on the state parties (Illinois State Board of Education, Illinois Department of Public Health, and Gov. JB Pritzker) per the court's latest order, according to Hager.
The D118 case is due back in court on Dec. 2 for status on that claim.
Judge Karen Wall last month denied temporary restraining orders against COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing for Danville School District 118 teachers and staff, and student mask wearing in the Hoopeston school district.
