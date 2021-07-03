DANVILLE — Instead of parents and guardians going to food distributions at Danville schools, school buses are coming to them and their neighborhoods on Fridays this summer.
Friday was the first day of Danville School District 118 food service department’s summer mobilized food distribution.
Six buses are giving out food.
The program started later than initially expected.
“We pushed it back to work through some logistical concerns,” according to Zetta Piggott, D118 food services director.
The buses will be parked from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., containing meals for those age 2 to 18 years old, at Fair Oaks administration building, Vermilion Gardens, South View, Meade Park, Beeler Terrace and at Bismarck and Main streets.
There also will be a bus having a dual location, stopping in Tilton for the Southwest Elementary community.
“We’re increasing participation as the state has asked us to do,” Superintendent Alicia Geddis said at a school board meeting in May.
Flyers have been sent out about the program.
The flyers read “Continuing to care for our children. Stopping by the communities every Friday. Providing: breakfast and lunch; new entrees; made from scratch cooking; complete packaged meals to heat (our version of four for four); delicious and nutritional.
Previous summer food programs were at certain sites, such as Fair Oaks and Laura Lee Fellowship House; and during the school year, food distributions were only at certain schools.
The food service department also provides meals for summer school at five schools.
“We saw needs in the actual community,” Piggott said. “Some of the families didn’t have transportation to come to the actual location.”
“We decided to try and go into the community,” she said.
They’ve planned for feeding about 200 students, with about 40 meal sets per bus.
“But if we realize by the end of the day on Friday if we need to feed more, we’ll make adjustments for the following week,” Piggott said.
Food service staff will be handing out four breakfasts and four lunches for students.
Some lunches will have homemade items such as homemade spaghetti with meat sauce and chicken pot pie; or other food like hot dogs and fries.
Individually packaged frozen items are kept safe, to be thawed and warmed up, Piggott said.
There will be signs on the buses indicating they are for the summer food program.
The buses will operate on Fridays at least through Aug. 13.
D118 has received phone calls asking about the service, and Piggott said they’re happy to provide it.
