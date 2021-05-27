DANVILLE — Some Danville District 118 families will receive dinner help for the summer.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said there will be a link on the school district's website regarding "Table Talk," family table time packets for the first 2,000 families to sign up to have dinnertime conversation starters. Each week, there also will be one family dinner for free.
The D118 food service department also will mobilize food distributions this summer. Geddis said six buses will be giving out food, with a target date of starting June 18. The buses will be parked from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for those 18 years and older to pick up meals, at Fair Oaks, Vermilion Gardens, Southview, Meade Park and at Jackson and North streets.
"We're increasing participation as the state has asked us to do," Geddis said.
Flyers will be sent out.
Geddis also recognized school district retirees at this week's school board meeting.
2020-2021 Danville District 118 Retirees.
- Jayme Biava, 24 years, Teacher – Science North Ridge Middle School
- Lisa Burgess, 33 years, Teacher – MATS South View Upper Elementary
- Scott Burgess, 33 years, Teacher – Political Science Danville High School
- Jana Drennan, 17.5 years, Teacher – Comp Literacy Danville High School
- Ese B Ekwejunor, 5 years, Teacher – Math Danville High School
- Katherine Hafner, 24 years, Teacher – Biology Danville High School
- Dawn Hall, 5 years, Teacher – Elementary Mark Denman Elementary
- Don Hittle, 21 years, Social Worker Mark Denman Elementary
- Ted Houpt, 31.5 years, Teacher – World History Danville High School
- Laura Irle, 18.5 years, Teacher – Art Danville High School
- Kimberly Lindsay, 33 years, Teacher – Elementary Northeast Elementary
- Linda Luke, 16 years, Teacher – Physical Education Danville High School
- Lori Meseke, 2.5 years, Teacher – Business Math Danville High School
- Angela Mitchell, 27 years, Teacher – Alternative Kenneth D. Bailey Academy
- Brett Springer, 34 years, Teacher – Alternative Kenneth D. Bailey Academy
- Elizabeth Strader, 27 years, Teacher – Elementary Edison Elementary
- Gregory Williams, 25 years, Teacher – English Danville High School
- Michael Ahrens, 5 years, Teaching Assistant Danville High School
- Susan Barnes, 9 years, Food Service Director DLFASC
- David Cripe, 23 years, Custodian Liberty Elementary
- Joan Janesky, 24 years, Teaching Assistant Southwest Elementary
- Richard Prentice, 4 years, Custodian Danville High School
- Debra Rushin, 10 years, Alternative Virtual Jackson Building
- Carl Shaw, 31.5 years, Custodian Meade Park Elementary
- Joyce Spillman, 25.5 years, Secretary Danville High School
- Reginald Vincent, 12.5 years, Food Service Garfield Elementary
- Anita Walter, 26.5 years, Teaching Assistant Mark Denman Elementary
- Kathy Delzell, 24 years, North Ridge Middle School
