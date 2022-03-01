DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 School Board has a special meeting Friday afternoon to act on student discipline cases and a bid to demolish the former Cannon Elementary School.
The board's open meeting portion starts at 1:30 p.m. at the Dr. David L. Fields Administrative Service Center, 110 E. Williams St.
The school district received four bids to demolish Cannon school. The recommended and lowest bid is $456,750 from Lee Farms Excavating Inc. of Paxton.
The other bases bids: $460,823 from Bob Brown Construction Inc.; $636,700 from Duce Construction of Champaign; and $782,900 from Midwest Asphalt of Tilton.
The bids were reviewed by D118 Buildings and Grounds Director Skip Truex and Reifsteck Reid Architects.
D118 will use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) Grant Program funds, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, for the demolition.
It's been more than six years ago, when Superintendent Alicia Geddis announced in Jan. 2016 that Cannon Elementary School would remain closed the rest of that school year and arrangements were being made to house Cannon’s 274 students at Mark Denman Elementary School.
A substantial amount of water infiltrated the circa 1924 school's basement on Dec. 27, 2015, flooding several classrooms — including two kindergarten classrooms — as well as the school’s library and cafeteria.
Custodians worked overtime during the district’s winter break, using industrial-strength pumps and dehumidifiers to get the school ready for when the students returned, but an inspection the following week raised structural and environmental concerns from the flooding damage.
The Vermilion County Regional Office of Education abruptly closed the school on Jan. 13, 2016, as a precautionary measure, displacing Cannon’s students and forcing the staff to leave behind years’ worth of teaching materials and personal belongings. An environmental specialist reported to the school board at the end of January that mold was present in the school.
The school board learned in March 2016 that the nearly 100-year-old school would need at least $9 million in water infiltration remediation and physical needs improvements before students could return to the neighborhood school.
Instead, the school board approved reorganizing the entire district during the summer of 2016 to accommodate all of the district’s students.
All the furniture was removed from the school, with it basically being left as a vacant building.
For the 2018-2019 D118 budget, an allocation that had been earlier earmarked for the demolition of Cannon School was reassigned to renovate the Danville High School restrooms.
As recently as 2019, D118 and city officials had hoped someone would want to redevelop the uniquely-curved East Main Street school, such as for apartments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.