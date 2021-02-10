DANVILLE — Danville District 118 officials continue to look at return-to-school plans, but more information is needed from students/parents.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said at Wednesday night's school board meeting that they've only had about 400 surveys completed about who wants to come back under covid mitigations, but 6,000 students to deal with districtwide.
With the school district's older buildings and smaller classrooms than newer buildings, Danville has different challenges than other area school districts to meet Illinois State Board of Education guidelines, such as social distancing, Geddis said.
Geddis said DHS is celebrating its 150th graduating class this year.
She said transition teams continue meeting to get the fifth through 12th grade students back in schools.
"We have a pretty good outline," she said, but added they aren't able to share dates.
At Danville High School, there are about 1,500 students and 300 staff members. Classrooms normally hold 24-28 students, but with the six-feet distance guidelines, classrooms could safely have half that number -- 12-14 students.
Geddis said only having 12 students in a classroom is "quite tough." With staff, that takes the normal numbers to a third for a building, she added.
"We can't bring everyone back (yet)," she said, about trying to make accommodations with A-B schedules. "So we're preparing for those 400, but hear rumblings of 50 percent."
Another issue is buses. Geddis said First Student has been getting additional drivers sometimes from Decatur or elsewhere to service Danville students, and hotel rooms have had to be paid for.
She said some parents have said for the district to use its coronavirus funding.
Geddis said she'll be talking with Danville Area Community College and others about bus driver needs.
Geddis said they're trying to work on the return-to-school plans as fast as they can.
"That's where we want them to be," she said about students in schools, and adding she needs parents' help to do that.
She again said 400 of 6,000 is not enough information to get moving. One survey is on the DHS website and middle school parents/guardians have been asked to contact the guidance counselors with their preference.
School board member Randal Ashton said he'd consider "going rogue" from ISBE requirements if this still is the situation in late August for the start of the new school year.
"There are some districts that have done that," Geddis said, but added she doesn't want to jeopardize the $28 million the school district receives from the state. "I am far more likely to follow their rules because I need their money."
School board president Bill Dobbles suggested parents contact legislators Mike Marron and Scott Bennett about the ISBE guidelines to allow all students to return to in-person school this fall.
In other business, the school board:
- Approved several plans for extracurricular activities to expand in-person rehearsals, practices and events, including for show choirs, jazz bands, DHS marching band and archery. Some students are wanting to remain virtual, but others will be in person. Show choirs, for example, are breaking into smaller voice groups.
- Heard Geddis announce exciting news for DHS choir students. The choir has been invited to represent Illinois in the Lincoln Memorial Centennial Celebration -- 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 2022. "I couldn't be prouder of the kids," said DHS Vocal Music Director Jeff Thomas. He said the selection group saw the show choir's madrigals' PBS episode and jazz choir go to state two years ago.
- Approved fan participation for sports events -- allowing two adults per athlete to watch their children play at the DHS fieldhouse. This still would be less than 50 spectators in the gym with support staff, media and others. They are streaming games now, with no fans. There's been a curricular component with the streaming with Channel 1 students. They had 1,400 hits on the girls' game this week.
- Saw new proposed school calendars starting with 2021-2022 pulled from the agenda. Geddis said it was a first reading, but a conversation still was needed with the teachers' union. Northeast students would start July 21, and traditional school students on Aug. 19.
Approved a Restore, Reinvest and Renew partnership with the University of Illinois. This involves counseling, drug and alcohol counseling for Kenneth D. Bailey Academy and DHS, and social groups at Meade Park Elementary.
- Approved a $385,275 contract with McDowell Builders to repair and repaint walls and ceilings in the field house and gym at DHS; and approved a $168,723 contract with Spec Athletic, Inc. for resurfacing of sports flooring in the DHS field house. It was commented that this is the first major renovation to the 1979 field house. Colors on the floor will change and Danville Vikings will be posted all around.
