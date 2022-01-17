On Tuesday, Jan. 18, all Danville District 118 schools will be in person regular attendance day.
D118 officials urge everyone that they may experience bus delays.
These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
Dr. Kimila Sue Caslow Brown, 62, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was born on October 5th, 1959 in Iowa City, Iowa to parents Dean and Patricia (Flynn) Caslow. She married Rick Brown in Danville, Illinois. To this union 3 children were born, Brittany, Dane. and Jordan.They surv…
Janice Franklin Sloan, of Danville, passed away on January 15, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. She was 85 years old. She is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, James Joseph ("JJ") Sloan, and by their six children: Suzanne (Morey-Sloan); Colleen (Jones), Michael, Gregory, Thoma…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.