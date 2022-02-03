Friday will be an E-Learning Day for students and staff of Danville District 188 schools.
This is considered to be a full day of student attendance and will not be added to the end of our school calendar.
All students are instructed to log into their Google Classroom by 8 a.m., and receive directions from their teachers as to their assignments for the day. Please go to your school’s website for more information regarding expectations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.