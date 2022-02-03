D118

Friday will be an E-Learning Day for students and staff of Danville District 188 schools.

This is considered to be a full day of student attendance and will not be added to the end of our school calendar.

All students are instructed to log into their Google Classroom by 8 a.m., and receive directions from their teachers as to their assignments for the day. Please go to your school’s website for more information regarding expectations.

