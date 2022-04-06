DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 School Board Wednesday night heard from three members of the public still hoping to save the former Cannon Elementary School from demolition or at least part of its historic architecture.
Resident Richard Drake said he went to Cannon school and studied architecture at the University of Illinois.
"It sounds like it's the demise of Cannon School from kind of what you're suggesting," he said. "If it's not possible to save it, as maybe it's been considered, that the stone entrance maybe be saved. It's cut stone. It's on a curve. There are four gothic arches in there. It's all hand-carved stone from a hundred years ago; and that type of craftsmanship is just not made much anymore and especially in Danville, the history of Danville buildings and uniqueness is disappearing quickly."
He said if it's possible, the district could save the entrance, flagpole and sidewalk there. Maybe it'd be a nice spot for something, he said, and be a testament to the school and community and keep at least part of the school's history.
"It's unbelievable how Danville history is being wiped away," Drake added.
Other citizen suggestions have included to use district funds, such as had been earmarked for additional classrooms at Kenneth D. Bailey Academy, for the historic Cannon building.
"It's still pretty important to a lot of people," said resident Alice Pollock about the building.
She asked the school district to postpone the demolition and still look at other options.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said there's a lot of history about what it actually costs to bring Cannon back to use. Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Education John Hart is to set up a meeting to talk more with concerned citizens.
Also Wednesday, Geddis told the board 87 additional Danville High School students will be able to graduate this year with the board suspending additional requirements for graduation, above state requirements.
She also told the board the DHS band and orchestra performed at Disney World over spring break; and the cell phone survey parents are currently asked to take is showing a disconnect from current policies. She said parents wants access to their children all day, which is different from students putting away their phones. Students now are not to use cell phones during class.
In other business Wednesday, the school board approved:
- Continuing the suspension of school registration fees for the 2022-2023 school year. For the past two to three school years, the fees have been waived as the district recognized issues with income and jobs, sickness and other challenges families have faced with the COVID-19 pandemic. Some families are still struggling, school offiials said. The fee waiver doesn't include driver's education or extracurricular activity fees. Fees in the past would help with school supplies and courses.
- An increase for athletic official/referee fees at North Ridge Middle School. School officials said the fees have not been adjusted since 2017. Danville High School made an adjustment three years ago. For baseball/softball, fees would increase from $50 a game/$70 a game to $60 a game/$90 for two games. For basketball, increase from $70 for two games to $90. For volleyball, $65 for two games would increase to $85.
- An admission fee increase for DHS athletic events. There had not been an increase in at least 10 years. The fees have been $3 for adults and $2 for students, children under 5 and senior citizens. The fees would increase to $5 and $3, and a family pass for all events will be offered for $100 for a family of four. D118 employees are free.
- Illinois High School Association membership renewals.
- Creating the position of interventionist for summer school that teachers or teacher aides could apply for. The pay rate is $30 an hour.
- Adopting a new music technology course at DHS; and the board had a first reading on restructuring English language supports for English as a Second Language students.
- Summer meal contract with the Danville Family YMCA.
- North Ridge Middle School music department trip to sing at a St. Louis Cardinal's game on April 28.
- DHS Future Problem Solvers international competition trip to Massachusetts from June 6-13.
- AVID path training contract for $101,000.
- Applying for a $110,575 after school program grant and partnering with the Boys and Girls Club for the summer.
- Participation agreement for teacher's retirement system supplemental savings plan; and a student assistance account.
- Intergovernmental agreement with the city of Danville for school resource officers; and intergovernmental agreement with the Vermilion County Sheriff's department for reciprocal reporting of criminal offenses.
- Summer refresh of replacing 50 desktop computers, 228 laptops and 250 Chromebooks with IT Savvy for $418,041, lease price and warranty.
