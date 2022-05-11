DANVILLE — Thursday's scheduled Historic Preservation Commission meeting has been canceled and the former Cannon Elementary School will not be considered for designation as a local historic landmark.

Danville School District 118 has submitted a letter to the city of Danville to object to any landmark status designation.

The original commission meeting agenda had listed an item of information to discuss a letter submitted by Danville School District 118 in regard to the demolition of Cannon school.

As per Chapter 160.04(C)(4), of the city of Danville Code of Ordinances, “Any owner of a building(s), structure(s), site, object(s) or improvement(s) nominated to be designated a landmark shall have the right to deny such designation with the commission”.

Thus, Cannon school cannot be designated as a landmark, as some citizens submitted a request to do so, by the Historic Preservation Commission, and does not require any further action, according to city officials.

