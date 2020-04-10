DANVILLE — Danville District 118 school board members Wednesday night modified its residency requirements for administrators in the hopes of attracting more candidates to apply for vacant posts.
Human Resources Director Kimberly Pabst recommended eliminating the residency requirements for all administrators — including assistant superintendents, principals, assistant principals, deans and directors — so that they no longer are required to live within the district or within 10 miles from the district’s boundaries.
Pabst said allowing the administrators to live wherever they wish would open up a larger pool of candidates who might not otherwise apply for an administrative post in the district because of the residency requirements.
“We’ve been limited on the number of applications we’ve received,” Pabst said. “We need to attract the best candidates we can get for Danville.”
The only exception to the policy change would be that the superintendent still would have one year from the date of hire to comply with residency requirements to live within the geographical boundaries of District 118.
Prior to the board’s 4-2 vote, however, the policy was further amended to add that the residency requirements for the superintendent could be waived at the discretion of the board.
Although the board met via teleconference, the public had the opportunity to email comments prior to the start of the meeting.
Peer Court Director Katie Osterbur emailed her concerns about administrators being hired from outside of the district’s boundaries who might not “understand the challenges of the district.”
Board member Darlene Halloran, who was one of the dissenting votes, said, “Other districts have indicated to me that it (amending the policy) will set a precedent that could cause issues for them.”
The other dissenting vote came from Board President Bill Dobbles who said Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. contacted him and said if District 118 changed its residency requirements, it would affect the city’s residency requirements.
Board member Lon Henderson asked whether there were administrators currently living outside of the district’s boundaries.
“When we look at our 32 administrators, about 43 percent of them live outside the 10 miles,” Pabst said.
She further broke down the residency of the 32 administrators: 18 live in Danville, 10 live within 10 miles of the district’s boundaries, and four live outside the 10-mile limit.
Halloran said, “If it ever gets to be more than that — a majority not living in the community – then that’s a problem. They aren’t here to look after their schools.
“We had a high school principal who lived in Champaign, and when there was a fire alarm one weekend, it was left to the assistant principals to deal with the issue,” she said, referring to an incident that occurred about 25 years ago.
Board member Dr. Randal Ashton said he believed eliminating the residency requirements for administrators would strengthen the recruitment process.
“It’s just one more obstacle to get out of their way,” he said. “I want the best people we can get for the district.
“The climate is changing, and we need to be competitive,” Ashton added.
Henderson agreed. “We’re causing or creating an impediment by saying they have to live within the 10 miles of the district’s boundaries.
“Any administrator can live in Danville and then move out of the district, and we would allow it if they came before the board,” Henderson said of past waiver requests. “We’ve hired administrators against our own policy.”
District 118 currently has two administrator positions open.
Heather Smith vacated the business director post last month to take a job in the Mahomet-Seymour School District, and Kelly Truex left her educational support director post in February to go to the Urbana School District.
