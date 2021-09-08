DANVILLE — Danville District 118 school officials have set a meeting for public input on how the district spends its COVID-19 money.
The public meeting will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School.
The school district, with staff, parent and student input, will be deciding how to use COVID-19 funding such as for classroom additions, heating/air conditioning, bathroom and cafeteria renovations; transportation; and strengthening summer programs.
With Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) Grant Program funds, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the school district needs a plan to focus on items such as pre-k center, expanding alternative education; learning gaps; summer school; mental wellness and health clinics and partnerships; and career and technical education growth.
The board this summer approved a Return to Learn three-year COVID-19 funding plan. It doesn’t include specific building plans, but general plans relating to health, college and career readiness, equity and other initiatives, still including items such as expanding pre-K, HVAC work and expanding science and food service opportunities.
At a facilities study session in May, the board talked about priorities for school buildings.
Projects were estimated to use $30 million of the district’s $31.5 million ESSER Grant Program funds.
The projects didn’t include $9 million, or at the very least $3.5 million to address mandated life, health and safety issues, at Garfield Elementary School. The $9 million would bring the school up to code — new windows, tuckpointing (bricks are falling off the building), gym roof and trusses, kitchen, new heating/ventilation/air conditioning, a lot of plumbing work, remodel of some classrooms (walls are leaking in the basement) and other items..
The school board has discussed closing the school located on North Gilbert Street that has about 150 students.
Other major projects included: $8 million to build an addition onto Kenneth D. Bailey Academy to expand alternative school with eight more classrooms and other building improvements; $7.5 million to address science and chemistry labs, media center, health care clinic that would be Aunt Martha’s 2.0 according to Superintendent Alicia Geddis, innovation lab and other work at Danville High School; turning Northeast Elementary Magnet School into a pre-kindergarten center at a cost of about $6 million and moving NE students to Liberty and redistributing Liberty students; $4 million to move the DHS cafeteria out of the basement and build it to the south by the fieldhouse to also serve as a concession stand and expand DHS’ food science program; and demolishing the former Cannon Elementary School on East Main Street at a cost of $500,000.
Some other areas being looked at include fixing heating, ventilation and air conditioning at North Ridge and South View, and mental health services.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said “mothballing” Garfield Elementary School will need to be decided soon due to the health issues.
Discussions also have taken place with Urbana’s Cunningham Children’s Home’s CIRCLE Academy to give Garfield to them and create a partnership for children with behavioral and emotional challenges, Geddis said.
She said the closing of Garfield also would help with the school district’s teacher shortage, and they could better allocate staff.
In other business action items at Wednesday night's school board meeting, the board approved: South View elective course updates, a cooperative agreement with VASE (Vermilion Association for Special Education) for an audiologist at a cost to the district of half of the salary at $35,000, agreement with Head Start, accepting a $20,000 Christine R. Banks estate gift for Danville High School and authorizing an auction for the sale and disposal of D118 furniture and other equipment.
Of the estate gift from Banks, who worked at DHS and was an artist, $10,000 is to go to the DHS library with 40 percent for books and 60 percent for technology-related uses; and $10,000 is for a scholarship in Banks' name to a DHS graduating senior doing outstanding work in art, as selected by faculty.
The board also heard from DHS employee Jill Smith about her speaking concerns about staff professional development earlier this year relating to new definitions of gender and other matters. She also said she was appalled when the DHS mascot on a t-shirt was altered with the sword and shield multi-colored.
She wants the root of fear in the district of speaking out to be eradicated, and said all staff and students need to feel like they can safely share their beliefs and opinions without intimidation, measures taken against them, and they should be treated equally.
