DANVILLE — Several Danville District 118 staff are being honored with the Golden Ruler award.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis read the list of 2020 and 2021 recipients at Wednesday night's school board meeting.
This is an opportunity for the school district to honor individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to impact the lives of students, families, staff and the community.
All recipients will receive their plaque and gift from the school district on Friday.
2020 recipients: Terri Albers, retired teacher from Liberty Elementary School; Janelle Biggs, secretary at Kenneth D. Bailey Academy; Kim Corley, secretary at Northeast Elementary Magnet School; Michele Craig, teacher at Mark Denman Elementary School; Elizabeth Edrington, teacher at Southwest Elementary School; Kim Erwin, instructional teaching assistant at Southwest Elementary School; Kimberly Hesler, teacher at Garfield Elementary School; Julie Neil, teacher at Edison Elementary School; Kathleen Swiersz, retired teacher from Meade Park Elementary School; and Gage Womack, teacher from Danville High School.
2021 recipients: Brandi Owens, secretary at Edison Elementary School; Lisa Hauck, teacher at Meade Park Elementary School; Bob Cundiff, teacher at South View Upper Elementary School; Dr. Brett Brown, teacher at Southwest Elementary School; Anita Walter, instructional teaching assistant at Mark Denman Elementary School; Julee Tetley, assistant kitchen manger at Liberty Elementary School; Amanda Edwards, home/family liaison at Danville High School and Derric Hightower, custodian at Garfield Elementary School.
