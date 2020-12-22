Next year's election for the Danville District 118 school board has seven candidates for four open seats.
For the Danville Area Community College board, there are three candidates for two seats.
Four D118 school board members are seeking re-election: Darlene Halloran, Lon Henderson, Randal Ashton and Shannon Schroeder. Opposing them are Rickey Hoskins, Tyson Parks and Harsha Gurujal.
For DACC's Board of Trustees, candidates are Sandra Finch, Maruti Seth and Dylan Haun, all of Danville.
DACC board members Bill Black and Ron Serfoss are not seeking re-election.
Other school board filings:
- Bismarck: Justin Watt and Maridith Hearnley.
- Armstrong Township High School: Zachary Acton, Justin Hendrick and Everett Parkerson.
- Armstrong-Ellis Consolidated District: Joe McElhoe, Ryan Ackerman and /Joshua Blackford.
- Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Hilah O'Neal, Greg Emmert, Cassidy Spesard, Karlee Thomen, Sam Fourez, Connie Cannon and Angela Carlton.
- Hoopeston: Sharon Zorns, Deborah Klaber, Elizabeth Silver, Cheryl Steiner and Travis Field.
- Oakwood: Mark Janesky, Bob Linn and Brenda Ludwig.
- Potomac: Lucas R. Esteppe, Kristi Hawker, Jackie Crull, Steve C. Lane, Jeb Kennel and Jenny Tholl.
- Rossville: Donna I. White, Wm Robert Ray, John Petersen and Chris Quick.
- Salt Fork: Jared Fritz, Seth Smoot and Anthony Joe Pacot II.
- Westville: Michael Acord, Darren White, LeAnn Gallion and Shawn Bennett.
- Regional Board: Lori Eells and Mark Wagoner.
There was a lottery for placement of names on the ballots for Georgetown and Westville due to filings at the same time.
The filings for village and other offices aren't due to the Vermilion County Clerk's Office until Jan. 28.
For the Village of Allerton, candidates are: president, John R. Cutsinger, and trustees Michelle Barkley, Cheri Bonds and Daniel Toppe.
Villages in Vermillion County, outside of Danville, aren't subject to a primary.
The consolidated general election is April 6, 2021.
Candidates in Ward 2 for Danville City Council, which had no one file to run, now has three write-in candidates: Ronnie D. Harrier, Jerry R. Lindquist and Carolyn J. Wands.
