DANVILLE — School board members of Danville District 118 approved a spending plan for the 2020-21 school year during a meeting Wednesday night.
The budget, which was approved by a 6-1 vote, shows $80.9 million in expenditures for the year and $74.9 million in revenue, which is about $1 million less in revenue than the previous year.
The lone dissenting vote came from board member Lon Henderson, who said he thought that the budget should provide a more substantial sum of money for capital improvements than the budget calls for.
Henderson listed several potential projects that have been discussed in the past by the board, including new science labs, gymnasium work at Northeast, renovation of the high school fieldhouse and paving the parking lot at Danville High School.
"I think we have neglected to take care of these major needs,'' said Henderson, who thought an additional $2 million should actually be set aside.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis indicated that now, during the COVID-19 pandemic, may not be the best time for any additional projects because of the difficulty getting materials and manpower.
Board member Randal Ashton agreed, saying he didn't think the timing was right to commit additional funds.
Geddis added that the board, if the need or opportunity presented itself, could come back and amend the budget at a later date.
The board also approved the district entering into a two-year partnership with Hartgrove Behavioral Health System of Chicago.
Hartgrove would provide telehealth services for the mental health of District 118 students, staff and families. When full in-person learning resumes, Hartgrove may establish an office at Mark Denman Elementary.
In an emergency board meeting last weekend, the District 118 board approved a move to remote-only learning at Mark Denman Elementary School because of COVID-19 concerns at that building.
The action comes after Liberty Elementary previously went to remote-only learning because an employee was reported having COVID-19 symptoms.
"We need to keep monitoring the current conditions,'' Geddis said. "We need to make sure that we are wearing our masks, keeping 6-feet of social distance, washing our hands and when someone is sick — they need to stay home.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.