Custard Cup opens with new lineup rule

DANVILLE – Danville’s very own Custard Cup opened for the season late last week despite cold temperatures, coronavirus restrictions and even a little snow during the weekend.
Owner operator Rodney Smart acknowledged this year’s opening was less than optimal, but nevertheless the walk-up frozen custard stand was ready for business.
“We have to deal with it,” he said. “We have to follow the guidelines set forth as long as the state lets us stay open.”
First-time customers, Mitchell Cuddy and his son, Gage, both of Olney, braved the brisk temperatures Monday afternoon to enjoy a couple of snowstorm treats.
The father-and-son duo was making a supply run to Lowe’s when they noticed the old-timey custard cup sign as they drove past.
“We’re remodeling the Dollar General in Tilton,” said Mitchell, who was wearing yellow paint-splattered clothing. “My son wanted some ice cream, so we decided to stop.”
Gage ordered a mint chocolate chip snowstorm, while Mitchell decided to try a mix of berry flavors and pineapple.
Mitchell said he felt badly for restaurants and small businesses, such as the Custard Cup, during uncertain times and restrictions brought on by COVID-19.
“All we can do is support them,” he said. “It’s tough on the restaurants that just opened up with all that overhead.”
Smart said he and his employees have been fastidious about keeping the custard stand clean and sanitized.
“We wash our hands before and after and wear gloves when possible, and after every customer we sanitize,” he said.
Customers also must follow a new rule when they lineup to place their order. They will find numbered spaces created with hot pink duct tape that snake around the side of the building.
“When I went to Menards, I bought the brightest color they had,” he said of the neon-colored tape.
“They said no more than 10 people can gather, so to keep everyone six feet apart, (space) 10 is around the corner,” Smart said.
Also because of the coronavirus restrictions, “we’re not putting out the picnic tables,” he said. “Once we get the all-clear, we’ll put them out.”
Smart said he hopes to create a few new snowstorm flavors for this summer while he waits for business to pick up.
“We’re trying to do our part to stay open for the community,” he said.
