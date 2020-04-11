DANVILLE – When Mike Cunningham retires at the end of June, he will leave knowing he had a hand in improving Danville Area Community College during his 16-year career there.
Cunningham, who is vice president of administrative services, has managed more than 70 construction projects on the Danville campus and at the Hoopeston Higher Learning Center.
Along with managing capital construction, Cunningham has been responsible for campus maintenance and cleaning, security, campus-wide purchasing, property and liability insurance, food service, mail delivery and document reproduction.
“When I was hired in 2004, I planned to work 15 years, but then I decided last year to stay another year,” he said.
“I’d been thinking about retirement for quite some time, but didn’t want to leave when there was a project going on,” he added. “Then I realized there’s always going to be projects.”
The major DACC projects Cunningham has led since 2004 include construction of the $5 million conference and workforce development center at the Bremer building; development of DACC’s campus quad through the demolition of three former Veterans Affairs buildings; acquisition and renovation of the Hoopeston Higher Learning Center; installation of a campus-wide emergency telephone and speaker system; construction of an income-generating cell tower; construction of the Julius W. Hegeler II Garden Gateway; construction of a greenhouse for the Julius W. Hegeler II Ornamental Horticulture Center; renovation and construction of an addition at the Mary Miller Complex for $5 million; construction of the $3 million addition at the Julius W. Hegeler II Technology Center; and installation of a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system at the Bremer Theater.
“The two projects I really enjoyed were challenges: the Bremer Center and the major expansion at Mary Miller,” Cunningham said. “We added the athletic department to the north and William Black (Health Professions Center) addition.
“I’m proud of the DACC security service I initiated years ago, and I’m proud of the maintenance group, which is a small group but they’re dedicated,” he said.
But it may be a project that’s currently under way right now to bring air conditioning to the Mary Miller Gymnasium for the first time in the college’s history that may well earn Cunningham the most acclaim.
Many at DACC consider Cunningham’s crowning achievement to be the long-awaited installation of air conditioning at the Mary Miller Gym. A 700-foot crane lowered two 9,000-pound HVAC units onto the gym roof last month, replacing four half-century-old heating units.
Cunningham expects the project, which is being partially funded by the state Capital Development Board, to be completed by the original target date of May 15. That had been DACC’s commencement date, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commencement will now take place later in the summer.
“I’m trying to get the air conditioning at Mary Miller done before I ride off into the sunset,” Cunningham vowed.
“Some people were skeptical when Mike said he thought he’d get this project done on time,” DACC Board Chair Dave Harby said. “But as he’s proven over the years, Mike’s a man of his word. When he says he’ll get a job done, the job gets done.”
When he retires, Cunningham said he will miss the people at DACC.
“I’ve been blessed to work with two presidents and some really good board members,” he said, referring to former longtime president Alice Marie Jacobs and President Stephen Nacco. “They’ve always supported me with whatever project I presented.”
Prior to his employment at DACC, Cunningham worked for more than 20 years managing maintenance and utilities for the Flexel plant in Covington, Ind. He also served as general manager for Danville Steel.
Cunningham said he doesn’t plan to slow down in retirement.
“I’m going to keep doing something. I’m not going to sit around,” he said. “I’m going to be doing something somewhere, either helping out or volunteering.”
DACC President Nacco said Cunningham will be sorely missed at DACC.
“Mike’s had an amazing career, but I really think what people will remember most will be him getting the air conditioning installed in Mary Miller just before retirement,” Nacco said. “It’s sort of like Ted Williams hitting a home run in his last at bat.”
