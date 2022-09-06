TILTON — Cruise Our Town Tilton is in its third year, and this year also is a special anniversary year for Toyota of Danville which hosts the weekend events.
Toyota, 2106 Georgetown Road, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month.
Mike Weidenburner, service manager at Toyota, said this year’s Cruise Our Town Tilton will again include a car show and other fun activities for the public.
The event benefits Tilton’s first responders. One hundred percent of the money raised from sponsors for the event goes to the Village of Tilton’s Emergency Medical Services and Fire Department.
“We decided to basically have an event that benefits our first responders. It’s kind of grown every year,” Weidenburner said.
The first year it was one day. Now it’s two days, he said.
The event is Sept. 9-10.
The All Makes All Model Car Show is 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. It’s set up on the lot at Toyota of Danville.
The first 50 participants receive a dash plaque and goodie bags.
There will be raffle items, cash and door prizes, and kids’ choice. Touch a truck will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Awards will be at 9 p.m.
The Friday night cruise is for antique cars, jeeps or whatever someone wants to show, Weidenburner said.
There is no cost to enter the car show, with donations appreciated.
In addition to the car show, there will be a concession stand, and music will be provided from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. by Logan Kirby as Elvis. Then Logan Kirby and his band will play starting at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s events begin with a senior strut/walk at 7:30 a.m. That’s followed by a senior breakfast for Tilton senior citizens at 8 a.m., and a 5K walk/run ($5 or $20 family pass).
The flea market starts at 9 a.m.
There also is a baby contest (ages 1-3) at 10 a.m., Kids Zone opens at 11 a.m., Carle’s Air Life helicopter landing (weather permitting) will be at 2 p.m., free ice cream (ages 12 and under) from 3-4 p.m., magician at 3:30 p.m., Kids Cruise (free entry and prizes given) at 5 p.m. and a golf cart/UTV scavenger hunt at 6 p.m. to solve clues to uncover a phrase.
There also will be special demonstrations from Tilton EMS and Fire Department.
Weidenburner said the village has a senior Christmas dinner and they wanted to have a breakfast; and seniors prior to that can walk around the dealership.
He added that for the kids’ zone, a couple churches put together some activities for kids to do.
The Kids Cruise is for kids with kid-sized power wheels on the lot.
They did the Kids Cruise for the first time last year and hoped to have at least 10 children. They ended up with 45, he said.
Weidenburner said they have a little course on the lot for the kids to cruise around.
This year, organizers decided to have a scavenger hunt for the golf carts/utility terrain vehicles.
There will be a story, like a ghost rally, and participants will have to put together letters that make a saying, he said.
Weidenburner said they raised about $7,000 last year with the event. They’ve raised $6,000 so far this year through sponsors for Tilton first responders. Sponsors’ names are put on banners for the event.
He said additional funding for the first responders helps with some wants, over needs the village provides for, for the departments.
Weidenburner said sometimes there are additional items and equipment that make the first responders’ jobs a little easier.
“This goes toward stuff like that. They’re not able to purchase those things,” he said.
Last year’s funding was used to buy a stair chair, to get someone down stairs in a structure.
One of the construction companies is building a set of stairs to show the public how the stair chair works, as part of one of the first responder demonstrations.
The fire department also will have an obstacle course, hose to squirt water and uniform items to try on.
Weidenburner said they thank the village and public works and public safety departments in helping put on the event.
He said they’re looking forward to another great event for the public.
