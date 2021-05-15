May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s even more of a need for people to take self assessments and determine if they need help.
One of those local agencies where help can be found is Crosspoint Human Services.
Crosspoint therapy staff conducted self-care presentations at ThyssenKrupp recently.
Crosspoint’s Vice President of Clinical Services Michelle Nelson said area employees are asked how they are doing, to identify depression and check on their mental health.
Crosspoint staff are being more mobile, with schools, the Hoopeston Multi-Agency for counseling and other locations.
Nelson said they are predicting a tidal wave of effects from the pandemic.
New Crosspoint Human Services Chief Executive Officer Lisa Rhodes, who became CEO in February, says they are here to help all ages. Rhodes took over as CEO when former executive director Chad Hays left to serve on the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board, an Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker appointment.
The Crosspoint board decided to do away with the executive director title and changed it to CEO, according to Crosspoint at the Y Services Director Cher Pollock.
Rhodes has been with Crosspoint since 1995 in various roles, and also was a registered nurse.
Crosspoint has locations in Danville at 210 Avenue C, 201 N. Hazel St., 309 N. Logan Ave., and also residential sites including about 10 housing units inside New Holland Apartments and four group homes.
They have walk-in intake and walk-in crisis, and a 24/7 crisis line is 217-442-3200.
Crosspoint’s services include: mental health crisis, therapy, care coordination, Intensive Behavioral Support Services, vocational services, psychiatry, early intervention, home-based services, peer support housing, transitional shelter, domestic violence program, Community Day Services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, early learning center and specialized courts.
Funding comes from state and federal grants, United Way and Mental Health 708 Board.
Technology has allowed Crosspoint to have telehealth appointments during the pandemic.
“It did change how we provide medical services,” Rhodes said.
She said they spent about $86,000 on technology to provide access.
“It’s not going to go away,” she added.
Crosspoint halted it’s Community Day Service program from March to September last year, but it’s at about 75 percent back to where it was pre-pandemic. The program sees about 60 to 65 adults a day.
Rhodes said they want to enhance in-person services more, and also be more mobile in the community.
Crosspoint will have youth summer camps again at the Hazel Street site, after taking a break last year, Nelson said.
Rhodes said too they will be enhancing psychiatric services locally for children and adolescents, instead of them having to go outside Vermilion County.
There are several job opportunities at Crosspoint.
“We are in a crisis right now,” Rhodes said, about not being able to get job candidates.
She said they need licensed therapists and other staff.
They have 120 full-time staff now, with about 12-15 openings, including many openings in crisis and therapy, domestic violence program, and a development specialist to expand marketing and fundraising.
There is a wait list for children in the early learning center, due to a need for teachers.
Crosspoint’s website is under construction and will be relaunched in a few weeks for service information.
“The greatest asset we have is our staff,” Rhodes said.
