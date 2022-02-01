Due to the forecasted inclement weather conditions and to ensure the safety of members and staff, all CRIS Healthy Aging Center locations will be closed.
The closing will be in effect Wednesday through Thursday. Both Danville and Urbana locations will be closed for pick-ups, drop-offs and other business.
CRIS staff will be available to a limited capacity virtually, by email and phone correspondence. Incoming phone calls will be monitored throughout both days.
Reopening is expected at 9 a.m. on Friday.
CRIS urges clients to to check company Facebook pages and its main website for updates and changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.