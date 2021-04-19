Survivor Resource Center sees more than 300 clients a year, new clients and those receiving ongoing services, helping survivors of sexual assault and their loved ones.
This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Survivor Resource Center Executive Director Marcie Sheridan said they received a grant for a violence prevention awareness campaign, and they want victims to know that they believe them, there’s help locally and victims have rights.
Other local organizations also help crime victims, such as CRIS Health-Aging Center and Crosspoint Domestic Violence and Transitional Shelter.
The Survivor Resource Center serves all ages and genders of sexual assault victims and their loved ones by providing individual, family and group counseling; legal and medical advocacy; case management; and awareness/prevention programs for community members and professionals. The services are free and confidential.
The center operates a 24-hour hotline, 217-446-1337 or 1-866-617-3224, that is fully staffed with local, trained professionals and volunteers to provide help and answer questions.
SRC is a non-profit agency, supported through grants and community donations, committed to ending sexual violence in our community. It serves Vermilion, Edgar and Clark counties in Illinois.
The center is located at 923 N. Vermilion St., Danville. It was formerly known as the Vermilion County Rape Crisis Center and moved from Tilton.
Sheridan said the Danville site is more centrally located and offered more space. They have a staff of about 20.
Clients can be referred through schools, law enforcement, hospitals, state’s attorney’s office and other social service agencies.
“I definitely think it’s getting better for them,” Sheridan said about sexual assault victims feeling they can come forward and speak out, especially with the Me Too and Time’s Up movements.
She said it’s very personal and can be difficult to discuss.
Sheridan said the court system also can be confusing and scary for someone.
SRC has seen an increase in requests for assistance with protection orders in the last year with COVID-19. SRC can help with no-contact and stalking orders.
There also have been an increase in crisis intervention hotline calls.
Sheridan said with people at home more, they have less of their social support when they are needing help.
With the coronavirus pandemic, SRC conducted some counseling meetings virtually.
But Sheridan said they returned to in-person meetings, taking safety precautions, because face-to-face services are so important.
A new Violence Prevention Task Force was formed in February 2020, prior to the pandemic, and has been growing. They started getting together again last summer.
Wright said they’ve been having teleconference Zoom meetings.
The community task force involves victims, service providers and others.
More community members are encouraged to be involved and can contact Sheridan or Tara Wright, education and outreach awareness director/therapist, at SRC for more information. SRC’s website is www.survivorresourcecenter.org.
Meetings are the third Tuesday of each month.
“We want more people at the table,” Wright said, adding that they want people from throughout the area to be involved. “We want it to be a coalition (and proactive). We want everybody to be a part of creating the change.”
Violence was among the top three areas of concern in Vermilion County in the Illinois Project for Local Assessment of Needs (IPLAN) 2020-2023, which is a community health assessment and planning process conducted periodically by local health jurisdictions.
Wright said they and other groups are trying to help prevent child, domestic, elder and other abuse.
SRC prevention educators provide programs to area groups and youth about body safety, sexual harassment, sexual assault prevention techniques, trauma informed care, intervention strategies, internet safety for children, alcohol and drug facilitated sexual assault, healthy relationships, bullying and conflict resolution.
Wright and Sheridan said it’s learning to have violence-free lives.
Wright said children or adults might not think there are options, but there are.
“We don’t want victims of crime to feel powerless,” Sheridan also said.
